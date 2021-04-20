Culture FIX: April 21-27

And you thought April Fool’s was three weeks ago. Welcome to winter’s last, thankfully brief, revenge. But spring returns for the rest of the week, and we have events a-plenty to warm your spirit.

April 21, Wednesday

Cincinnati Preschool Promise, Pitch Night LIVE | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Six finalist nonprofit organizations make their pitches hoping to receiving funding for their projects: Learning Through Art, Cincinnati Children’s, Linton Chamber Music: Peanut Butter & Jam Sessions, American Legacy Theatre, Making Sense of Language Art, and Zid Zid.

Primatologist Patricia Wright

Cincinnati Zoo, Barrows Conservation Lectures | 7 p.m. 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45220 or virtual. DETAILS: The wildlife-loving legacy of Winnie and Emil Barrows continues with “Saving Madagascar: Nature’s Lost Paradise,” a presentation by leading primatologist Patricia Wright. Limited in-person audience, with a virtual option.

Freestore Foodbank, Double Your Dollars | DETAILS: Contribute to the Freestore today and have your donation doubled.

James Meade

Trinity Episcopal Church, Midday Musical Menu | 12:15 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: The excellent classical guitarist James Meade performs (virtually) in this warmly resonant sanctuary, offering works by Argentine Astor Piazzola, Cuban Leo Brower, and Mexican Manuel Ponce, plus two movements from Bach’s First Violin Sonata. Program remains viewable online afterward.

April 22, Thursday

Art Academy of Cincinnati, Red Door Project | 6-8 p.m. Cincinnati Zoo. DETAILS: Founder Barbara Hauser turned her Red Door Project over to AAC last year with the idea that proceeds from the exhibit and auction would benefit the visual arts program there. “Lions, Tigers, and Sustainability, OH MY” features submitted works by local and regional artists responding to the theme, showcased amidst the flora and fauna at the zoo.

Northern Kentucky University, “One Voice” | 6 p.m. P&G Pavilion, Yeatman’s Cove. DETAILS: Those young rebel musicians from NKU (the Philharmonic Orchestra & Choirs) are crossing the Mason-Dixon Line, and raising their communal voice on the north bank of the Ohio. Maybe we should take notice? Program repeats Monday.

Pianist Simon Karakulidi

Salon 21, Petit Piano Concerts | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: This online performance celebrates Salon 21’s partnership with Art of the Piano, the internationally recognized Cincinnati music festival for aspiring pianists, created and led by pianist CCM’s Awadagin Pratt. Each year, an Enlight Prize is given to two outstanding pianists who best represent the spirit of the festival. This program features one of the 2018 winners, Simon Karakulidi.

Giovanna Alvarez, Vanessa Freytag, Whitney B. Gaskins, Lisa Kelly, Kelly Kolar-Eyman, Tashawna Thomas Otabil, Stephanie Smith, Amy Spiller. Photo: Helen Adams Photography

YWCA Greater Cincinnati, Career Women of Achievement | 7-8 p.m. Broadcast on WCPO, Channel 9. DETAILS: Eight Cincinnati-area women will be profiled and honored in a special television and streaming broadcast, instead of the typical annual luncheon. Co-chairs: Cathy Bernadino Bailey and Stacey Browning.

April 23, Friday

Bassoonist Christopher Sales

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, an all-Mozart weekend | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: It’s Mozart immersion week at the CSO, with digital talks Wednesday and Thursday, followed by two full concert programs over the weekend, both led by Louis Langrée. “Portal to Romanticism” showcases mid-to-late period Mozart in a minor key (Symphonies No. 25 & 40), sandwiched around his singular bassoon concerto – the most famous written for that under-used instrument – featuring CSO principal Chris Sales. A second program entitled “New Crowned Hope” showcases Mozart’s Masonic music, including his “Magic Flute” Overture. Performances Friday-Sunday. Tickets are limited.

Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, To Bigotry No Sanction series | Noon. Virtual. DETAILS: In “The Changing Dynamics of the US Supreme Court,” Ronna Greff Schnieder, constitutional law professor at the University of Cincinnati, examines the debate over First Amendment protection of hate speech, the court’s approach to the separation of religion and the state, as well as the potential tension between religious liberties and other civil rights.

Concepts for Mutual Dance Theatre’s “S|P|A|C|E|”

Mutual Dance Theatre, “S|P|A|C|E|” | 8 p.m. Mutual Arts Center, 8222 Monon Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45216. DETAILS: First performances in its new facility by the newly re-branded dance company formerly known as MamLuft&Co. Dance. Tickets sold in group or family “pods.” Also, Saturday at 3 & 8 p.m., and next weekend, as well.

April 24, Saturday

ArtsWave, Enjoys the Arts @ Parks Series | 1-5 p.m. Boone Woods Park, 6000 Veterans Way, Burlington, Kentucky 41005. DETAILS: An afternoon of al fresco theater will kick off at 1 p.m. with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company performing a new production of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, “Julius Caesar.” At 3:30, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati will present “Martin’s Dream,” a one-person show exploring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

DePaul Cristo Rey High School, Rey of Light | Virtual. DETAILS: Online silent auction and Fund-A-Need paddle raise for scholarships will open several days ahead. Live auction includes several trips and one-of-a-kind experiences. Co-chairs: Cathy Ramstetter, DPCR Board member; Julie Ross, past member of the Board. Free event.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, Art & Earth Day | 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Rd., State Route 128, Hamilton, OH 45013. DETAILS: This day-long series of events honors Arbor Day, Earth Day and International Sculpture Day. Free admission to the park and museum (noon-4 p.m.)

Santa Maria Community Services, Spring Health Fair | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 959 Hawthorne Ave., Cincinnati, OH. DETAILS: Drive-through event with food and personal protective equipment distribution. Free COVID-19 antigens and antibodies testing for adults. Free COVID-19 vaccines by appointment. Free mammograms by appointment. Healthy Moms and Babes will be distributing prenatal vitamins and diapers.513-557-7249 for appointments.

April 25, Sunday

Chamber Music Cincinnati, Virtuous Violins | 4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: World-class chamber musicians offer music by Telemann, Richard Strauss and Fauré in this free online performance presented in collaboration with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Heritage Acres Memorial Sanctuary, Anniversary Open House/Earth Day Celebration | 1-8 p.m. 796 Locust Corner Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45245. DETAILS: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first, dedicated, natural burial ground in the Cincinnati area. Features a specially curated natural art exhibit, seed-scattering ceremony, guided tours of the grounds and more. Parking is available just inside the entrance, but please consider carpooling. Parking attendants will be available to direct traffic. Free event.

Organist Dexter Kennedy

Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church – Organ Concert Series | 4 p.m. 1345 Grace Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208, and virtual. DETAILS: Award-winning guest organist Dexter Kennedy currently serves on the music faculty of the College of Wooster and is assistant organist of Christ Church Grosse Pointe (Michigan).

April 26, Monday

Aaron Sharpe, Phil DeGreg and John Taylor

Memorial Hall, Jazz at the Memo | 7 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Brasilia showcases the music of the iconic Brazilian composer Antonio Carlos Jobim (“Girl from Ipanema,” “Wave,” “Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars”), creator of the bossa nova movement of the early 1960s. Your musical tour guides are Phil DeGreg (piano), Kim Pensyl (trumpet), Rusty Burge (vibraphone), Aaron Sharpe (bass) and John Taylor (drums).

