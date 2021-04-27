Cincinnati Chamber names eighth class of Cincy Next

Cincy Next, a leadership development program offered through the Cincinnati Regional Chamber’s Leadership Center, kicks off its eighth class with 37 participants. The seven-month program is designed for professionals within their first eight years of employment seeking professional and personal development, as well as the opportunity to become better connected to the region.
“Each year, we get to see the valuable relationships established in each class and how Cincy Next is a catapult for individuals seeking growth and getting better rooted in the community,” said Andrea Mersmann, leadership programs manager for the chamber. “After a year of virtual programming, we are thrilled to welcome our next cohort, in-person. We know these individuals are also looking forward to connecting and growing together.”
Members of the 2021 Cincy Next class:
- Emily Bruns – Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
- Kyle Buchhalter – Messer Construction
- Maria Castro – Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
- Katie Clark – 84.51°
- Mallory Clark – Bartlett Wealth Management
- Garrett Cobb – Meyer Capital Management
- Josie Dalton – Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub
- Jessica Glorius-Dangelo – M+A Architects
- Zach Davis – TriVersity Construction
- Aliou Diouf – Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA)
- Courtney Dulle – Fifth Third Bank
- Cody Dye – Turner Construction Company
- Nick Edwards -Truepoint Wealth Counsel
- Samantha Essel-Addo – GBBN
- Katie Fisher – Procter & Gamble
- Francisco Gomez – Cintrifuse
- Alyssa Kathryn Heter – Oswald Companies
- Jack Johnson – AMEND Consulting
- Austin Kaelin – Essilor Luxottica
- Gwendelyn Keihl – Johnson Investment Counsel
- Cali Khakoo – LISC Greater Cincinnati
- Devon Leary – Western & Southern Financial Group
- Allison Lembright – Phillips Edison & Company
- Christian Lucke – The Chabris Group – Keller Williams Seven Hills
- Bryon McCorkle – TriHealth Corporation
- Emma Moorehouse – Al. Neyer
- Jazmine Mosby – Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA)/Cincinnati Metro
- Mikhaela Renner – The Port
- Gil Richards – Colliers International
- Nick Rose – Band in a Bus
- Kate Ryan – J+L Home Group, RE/MAX Preferred
- Hannah Seiter – The E.W. Scripps Company
- Megan Shiou – Cincinnati Insurance
- Brice Smallwood – Frost Brown Todd
- Liz Stout – The Kroger Co.
- Maxwell Tumbleson – Great American Insurance Group
- Laken Wallingford – Gateway Community & Technical College
Cincy Next is presented by Fifth Third Bank.