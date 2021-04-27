Cincinnati Chamber names eighth class of Cincy Next

Cincy Next, a leadership development program offered through the Cincinnati Regional Chamber’s Leadership Center, kicks off its eighth class with 37 participants. The seven-month program is designed for professionals within their first eight years of employment seeking professional and personal development, as well as the opportunity to become better connected to the region.

Andrea Mersmann

“Each year, we get to see the valuable relationships established in each class and how Cincy Next is a catapult for individuals seeking growth and getting better rooted in the community,” said Andrea Mersmann, leadership programs manager for the chamber. “After a year of virtual programming, we are thrilled to welcome our next cohort, in-person. We know these individuals are also looking forward to connecting and growing together.”

Members of the 2021 Cincy Next class:

Emily Bruns – Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

– Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Kyle Buchhalter – Messer Construction

– Messer Construction Maria Castro – Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

– Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP Katie Clark – 84.51°

– 84.51° Mallory Clark – Bartlett Wealth Management

– Bartlett Wealth Management Garrett Cobb – Meyer Capital Management

– Meyer Capital Management Josie Dalton – Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub

– Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub Jessica Glorius-Dangelo – M+A Architects

– M+A Architects Zach Davis – TriVersity Construction

– TriVersity Construction Aliou Diouf – Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA)

– Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA) Courtney Dulle – Fifth Third Bank

– Fifth Third Bank Cody Dye – Turner Construction Company

– Turner Construction Company Nick Edwards -Truepoint Wealth Counsel

-Truepoint Wealth Counsel Samantha Essel-Addo – GBBN

– GBBN Katie Fisher – Procter & Gamble

– Procter & Gamble Francisco Gomez – Cintrifuse

– Cintrifuse Alyssa Kathryn Heter – Oswald Companies

– Oswald Companies Jack Johnson – AMEND Consulting

– AMEND Consulting Austin Kaelin – Essilor Luxottica

– Essilor Luxottica Gwendelyn Keihl – Johnson Investment Counsel

– Johnson Investment Counsel Cali Khakoo – LISC Greater Cincinnati

– LISC Greater Cincinnati Devon Leary – Western & Southern Financial Group

– Western & Southern Financial Group Allison Lembright – Phillips Edison & Company

– Phillips Edison & Company Christian Lucke – The Chabris Group – Keller Williams Seven Hills

– The Chabris Group – Keller Williams Seven Hills Bryon McCorkle – TriHealth Corporation

– TriHealth Corporation Emma Moorehouse – Al. Neyer

– Al. Neyer Jazmine Mosby – Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA)/Cincinnati Metro

– Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA)/Cincinnati Metro Mikhaela Renner – The Port

– The Port Gil Richards – Colliers International

– Colliers International Nick Rose – Band in a Bus

– Band in a Bus Kate Ryan – J+L Home Group, RE/MAX Preferred

– J+L Home Group, RE/MAX Preferred Hannah Seiter – The E.W. Scripps Company

– The E.W. Scripps Company Megan Shiou – Cincinnati Insurance

– Cincinnati Insurance Brice Smallwood – Frost Brown Todd

– Frost Brown Todd Liz Stout – The Kroger Co.

– The Kroger Co. Maxwell Tumbleson – Great American Insurance Group

– Great American Insurance Group Laken Wallingford – Gateway Community & Technical College

Cincy Next is presented by Fifth Third Bank.