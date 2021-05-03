PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION to support King Records building revival and honor its stars

PromoWest Productions CEO Scott Stienecker and King Records Legacy Committee Chair Kent Butts announce a partnership in support of the City of Cincinnati’s King Records project.

Rendering of PromoWest Pavilion, soon to open in Newport

Stienecker has commissioned a new mural honoring King Records legacies Otis Williams, Philip Paul, and Bootsy Collins for their leadership over the past decade to save and revive the King Records legacy at 1540 Brewster Avenue in Evanston. The mural, by artist Keith Neltner of Neltner Small Batch, will be located in a green room within PromoWest Pavilion dedicated to King Records, welcoming and inviting touring artists to support in the King Records revival.

King Records was in operation from 1943 through the early 1970s. In 2008, the Rock Hall of Fame and Cincinnati installed a historic marker at the Evanston site. Almost a decade later, the King Records buildings, while in severe disrepair, were declared landmarks for their cultural and civil rights significance.



Repair of the buildings has begun with a new roof. Shortly before the pandemic began, the King Records Legacy committee was established to oversee the future of these buildings for a new music-making and cultural center, museum and more. A new nonprofit, King Records Legacy, has been created.

The King Records green room at PromoWest Pavilion, part of the OVATION complex being constructed on Newport’s riverfront, will highlight the work of Kings Otis Williams, Philip Paul and Bootsy Collins who, as official King ambassadors, have engaged with Paul McCartney, Chuck D, Jack White, Billy Gibbons, Les Claypool and Branford Marsalis, among others, in support of King Records. The room will also feature a record player and King Records LPs for touring artists to play, as well as a place for them to leave their own records and connect with the King legacy. The room concept is produced by King Records Legacy Committee member Elliott Ruther, developed through conversations with Stienecker, Butts and Neltner.

In addition to the King Green Room, PromoWest also pledged $20,000 to the King Records project.