School Board School seeks to grow its impact with fourth class

Last year, engagement with school boards across Greater Cincinnati reached record levels. For many constituents, the pandemic highlighted the importance of the role of a school board and effectively advocating for school children. In the midst of the pandemic last summer, School Board School recruited its biggest class to date and is looking to grow its impact even more by opening applications for its fourth class.

Elisa Hoffman

The seven-month learning program gives members the knowledge, skills, and network to drive systemic change. Education advocates and aspiring school board members are encouraged to apply by June 15.

“The nearly 60 School Board School members from our first three classes are making a positive impact throughout our community,” said Executive Director Elisa Hoffman. “They lead as community organizers, helping build relationships between families and district administrators. They run for office at all levels, from neighborhood school governing bodies to district-wide school board races. And they create new programs to expand opportunities for children, like our member who started a nonprofit to elevate students’ voices in decision-making.”

Virtual information sessions:

May 6, 5 p.m.

May 19, noon

June 7, 5 p.m.

Register, apply, nominate someone or learn more.