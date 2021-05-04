OTR Chamber and African American Chamber launch inaugural Small Business Week

The Over-the-Rhine Chamber of Commerce and the African-Amercian Chamber of Commerce have partnered to create Cincinnati’s first official Small Business Week.

Each year, the Small Business Administration designates the first week in May as National Small Business Week. This year, the two local organizations are launching an official Cincinnati Small Business Week to help local businesses and small business districts recover, as well as honor the role they play in strengthening Cincinnati’s economy and culture.

Kelly Adamson, executive director of the OTR Chamber

Eric Kearney, CEO of the African American Chamber

Cincinnati’s Small Business Week officially kicked-off this past Monday, May 3, with a press conference at Washington Park Porch at 10 a.m. The press conference included details on the following:

● A resolution recognizing Cincinnati Small Business Week, sponsored by City Councilman Chris Seelbach, which will be put forth at the May 5 City Council meeting.

● A website launched Friday, April 30, cincysmallbiz.com, that lists celebrations and promotions going on throughout the week.

● How the OTRCC and AACC are calling on small businesses and small business district leaders to share their events, specials and promotions by submitting them here.

● All neighborhood businesses district leaders are encouraged to host happy hours, walking tours and spotlight their small businesses through social media.

● How residents can come together to support small businesses this week and beyond.

OTR Chamber Small Business Week celebrations:

The OTR Chamber is celebrating by launching a digital campaign dubbed “OTR’s Spring Showcase,” celebrating the diverse and inspiring landscape that continues to grow in each of the unique districts of OTR.

AACC Small Business Week celebrations:

The African American Chamber will celebrate with a series of events. Events include a May 5 workshop to assist businesses in creating a virtual tour, followed later that day with an in-person networking happy hour at Esoteric Brewing. A marketing 101 workshop will also be hosted by Morgan Owens on May 6.

How small businesses can participate:

Submit any events, educational trainings, promotions and specials to this link, use hashtag #CincySmallBiz on social media and email scott@theagar.com to request logos and a social media toolkit.

How residents can participate:

Use the hashtag #CincySmallBiz to post about your favorite small business.

cincysmallbiz.com