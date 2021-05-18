Faths pledge $1 million for Purcell Marian sports complex

Purcell Marian High School is one step closer to its “field of dreams” thanks to a $1 million pledge from Harry and Linda Fath.

“This gift from Mr. and Mrs. Fath is signaling a belief in the dignity and worth of our students and their experience at Purcell Marian,” said Principal Andy Farfsing, a graduate of the school.

Harry and Linda Fath

The gift to Purcell will have a huge impact on the East Walnut Hills school as it builds support for a proposed field complex. Purcell Marian acquired properties at 2926 Woodburn Avenue and 1619 De Sales Lane last year, making the vision of an on-campus field closer to reality.

The field complex, currently in the planning and development phase, is part of an overall strategy by Purcell Marian to boost enrollment. In addition to Purcell Marian’s use for athletics and extracurricular activities, the field will be an asset to the broader Cincinnati community with plans for hosting soccer, football, and lacrosse teams and tournaments, and welcoming nearby students from St. Francis de Sales, a K-8 Catholic CISE grade school with whom they share a parking lot.

The Faths are not alumni, but have been dedicated supporters of CISE, Cincinnati’s Catholic inner-city school initiative, for decades. Since the 1980s, CISE has worked to fight income inequality and poverty through access to quality Catholic education. Harry Fath is an emeritus trustee of CISE. More CISE students attend Purcell Marian than any other Catholic high school.



