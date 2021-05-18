Gifts & Grants

Investments being made in the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit community…

Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Greater Cincinnati Foundation, in partnership with its donors, awarded nearly $620,000 in Educational Success grants to 23 nonprofit organizations this month.

The grants support in-and out-of-school educational programs that address racial and socioeconomic disparities in educational and career attainment or programs that support social emotional learning and health for students of color and those of low socioeconomic status. The pandemic has further exacerbated the barriers these students face.

Zohar Perla

“Supporting equity in education is more important now than ever,” shared Zohar Perla, GCF program officer. “These organizations are working to make our region one where all students flourish, both in school and beyond and we are proud to help support that work.”

Grantees and their awarded amounts:

Bonds of Union : $30,000 for Bonds of Union’s Ascend Initiative

: $30,000 for Bonds of Union’s Ascend Initiative Breakthrough Cincinnati : $25,000 for Reigniting a Love of Learning in the time of COVID.

: $25,000 for Reigniting a Love of Learning in the time of COVID. Center for Social-Emotional Learning : $29,800 for Social-Emotional Learning Classes and Peer Mediation Training

: $29,800 for Social-Emotional Learning Classes and Peer Mediation Training CHIPs Workforce Alliance : $10,000 for CHIPs Workforce Alliance

: $10,000 for CHIPs Workforce Alliance Cincinnati Union Bethel : $25,000 for Cincinnati Scholar House (Scholar House)

: $25,000 for Cincinnati Scholar House (Scholar House) Easter Seals TriState : $25,000 for Easterseals Youth Construction Pathways (YCP)

: $25,000 for Easterseals Youth Construction Pathways (YCP) Elementz : $30,000 for Enhanced/Accelerated Education Initiative: Creative Futures

: $30,000 for Enhanced/Accelerated Education Initiative: Creative Futures Envision Children : $30,000 for Catch Every Child (CEC)

: $30,000 for Catch Every Child (CEC) Found Village : $30,000 for Creating Equity for Youth through Opportunity, Life-Skills and Social-Emotional Learning

: $30,000 for Creating Equity for Youth through Opportunity, Life-Skills and Social-Emotional Learning GRAD Cincinnati : $25,000 for Math Masters

: $25,000 for Math Masters Groundwork Ohio River Valley, Inc. : $25,000 for Green Justice in Education

: $25,000 for Green Justice in Education Learning Through Art, Inc. : $30,000 for Books Alive! For Kids® Immersive Literacy Model at Dater Montessori

: $30,000 for Books Alive! For Kids® Immersive Literacy Model at Dater Montessori Madisonville Education and Assistance Center : $25,000 for Improving Early Literacy in Madisonville

: $25,000 for Improving Early Literacy in Madisonville Mount St. Joseph University : $25,000 for Phase 2 of Project Ready: Continuing to Close the Readiness Gap for Children

: $25,000 for Phase 2 of Project Ready: Continuing to Close the Readiness Gap for Children Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission : $30,000 for Lincoln Grant Scholar House: A Proven Model to Reduce Disparities in Educational Attainment

: $30,000 for Lincoln Grant Scholar House: A Proven Model to Reduce Disparities in Educational Attainment Northern Kentucky Education Council : $30,000 for One to One

: $30,000 for One to One Santa Maria Community Services : $30,000 for Educational Success at Kindergarten in Price Hill

: $30,000 for Educational Success at Kindergarten in Price Hill The Community Builders : $30,000 for Avondale Education Connection

: $30,000 for Avondale Education Connection The D.A.D. Initiative : $20,000 for DAD Initiative IVI program (Innovative Virtual Instruction)

: $20,000 for DAD Initiative IVI program (Innovative Virtual Instruction) The Gaskins Foundation : $30,000 for STEMulating our Youth: Preparing students for careers through informal STEM

: $30,000 for STEMulating our Youth: Preparing students for careers through informal STEM The Health Collaborative : $30,000 for Addressing Race and Income Disparities in College Credit Attainment in High School

: $30,000 for Addressing Race and Income Disparities in College Credit Attainment in High School UpSpring : $25,000 for UpSpring Summer 360°

: $25,000 for UpSpring Summer 360° YWCA of Greater Cincinnati Inc.: $30,000 for Peaceful Solutions: Restorative Practices & Racial Equity Program

Cincinnati Art Museum

Cincinnati Art Museum has been approved for a $36,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support the special exhibition Paintings, Politics and the Monuments Men: The Berlin Masterpieces in America (July 9-Oct. 3). This project tells the story of how and why some of the world’s most iconic European paintings left Germany immediately after World War II and toured the United States in what became the first blockbuster art exhibition of our time. Cincinnati Art Museum’s exhibition is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.

Health Care Access Now

Health Care Access Now has received a grant in the amount of $8,000 from The HealthPath Foundation of Ohio as part of its Community Connections initiative for use in general operations. HCAN acts as the Pathways Community HUB for the region and will apply the funds to support the work it does using that program.

HCAN CEO Sarah Mills

The Hub is an evidence-based system that helps its users identify and eliminate characteristic barriers to good health outcomes. Typical obstacles include food insecurity, lack of transportation access, and housing instability. HCAN trains and coordinates Community Health Workers to use the Hub framework in the field by visiting under-resourced clients. Outside health care agencies partner with HCAN to become part of the Hub, benefitting from CHW training and certification, field support, and data.

“The Hub provides immense value to its users,” said Sarah Mills, CEO of HCAN. “The framework allows CHWs to access a system in order to consistently recognize clients’ barriers and provide resources that can ease those burdens, resulting in better health outcomes.”

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road

After extending its cookie selling season into April due to multiple constraints, including severe weather throughout Kentucky and COVID-19 restrictions, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road reached their goal of selling 4,956 boxes of Girl Scout cookies – and donated over $25,000 worth of cookies to the National Guard and KSP Trooper Island Summer Camp as part of the Council’s ‘Operation Sweet Treat’ program. Through Operation Sweet Treat, Girl Scout customers purchase cookies and then donate them to important causes locally. This is the GSKWR’s single largest community contribution for the 2021 Cookie Season.