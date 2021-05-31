Film production resumes in Cincinnati with Guadagnino-Chalamet feature

Production starts this week in the Cincinnati area on “Bones and All,” directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Timothée Chalamet – their first collaboration since the Academy Award-nominated 2017 feature, “Call Me by Your Name.”

Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet

Photo: Alex J. Berliner / ABImages

The film also stars Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gorden-Green and Francesca Scorsese.

“Our local crews are back to work in Cincinnati on feature films and we couldn’t be happier,” said Kristen Schlotman, executive director of Film Cincinnati. “This will be Guadagnino’s first film to be made on American soil and we’re honored to have it right here in our region.”

Kristen Schlotman

Adapted from the novel, “Bones & All” by Camille DeAngelis, the film is directed by Guadagnino and written by his longtime collaborator and Miami University alum David Kajganich, who worked with Guadagnino on “Suspiria” and “A Bigger Splash.”

“The film will shoot through mid-July and put hundreds of locals to work, not to mention book thousands of hotel rooms while on location,” said Schlotman. “The impact will be significant.”

This is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey.

Film Cincinnati is a not-for-profit 510(c)3 whose mission is to attract, promote and cultivate film, video and commercial production to the area because of the economic workforce benefit they have on the region.

filmcincinnati.com