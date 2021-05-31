Ballet’s 21-22 season honors retiring director Victoria Morgan

The Cincinnati Ballet has announced its 2021-22 season, marking 25 years of leadership for Artistic Director Victoria Morgan, who has announced she will retire after the season.

“It will be a poignant season for me, as it will also be my last year as artistic director of this beloved company,” Morgan said. “I have deep gratitude for how the Cincinnati community has steadfastly supported Cincinnati Ballet through these many years.” Morgan’s 25th Anniversary Season is presented by PNC.

The season will open with free community performances of The Kaplan New Works Series at Seasongood Pavilion in Eden Park Sept. 23-26. This program will include world premieres from DANCEFIX phenom Heather Britt and three company dancers, Melissa Gelfin De-Poli, Daniel Baldwin, and Taylor Carrasco, as well as the return of Resident Choreographer Jennifer Archibald’s “Sit.” Thanks to strong sponsorship, this program will be free to the community, but guests are encouraged to contribute what they wish.

Morgan's "King Arthur's Camelot" returns to Music Hall Nov. 5-7 . One of few ballets based on the legendary tale, it depicts the story of King Arthur, Lancelot, and Guinevere in a stunning display of dance, drama, and magic, with costumes by Sandra Woodall and an original score by John Estacio.

Cincinnati Ballet's "The Nutcracker" continues its decades-long run at Music Hall Dec. 16-26. Cincinnati's favorite holiday tradition offers sparkling choreography, awe-inspiring sets and costumes, and Tchaikovsky's beloved score performed live by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. Dozens of local young performers join the ballet's professional dancers onstage for these holiday performances.

Morgan’s “Cinderella” will be produced at Music Hall Feb. 17-27, an enchanting setting of the classic fairy tale – complete with an ordinary pumpkin turning into a spectacular carriage onstage. Elegant and with a twist of humor, Victoria Morgan’s choreography is paired with the charming music of Sergei Prokofiev.

The ballet presents "Family Series: Snow White" at the Aronoff Center April 7-10. Another famous fairy tale, it portrays a jealous queen, her beautiful stepdaughter, and a kiss from a handsome prince. Just over an hour long, narrated and fully staged, it features Cincinnati Ballet Second Company – CB2 dancers.

The season will conclude with the ballet's first-ever Bold Moves Festival at the Aronoff Center May 12-22. The immersive dance experience will feature six rotating mainstage productions accompanied by a variety of activities and interactive events. The festival will feature Ohad Naharin's seminal work," Minus 16," along with a world premiere, "Our Story," from company soloist David Morse. It also will feature the regional premieres of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's "Bloom" and Helen Pickett's "Petal," as well as the return of Twyla Tharp's "Nine Sinatra Songs" and audience favorite "Bolero" by Morgan.

Information: 513-621-5282

cballet.org

