Barn Painters return with summer exhibit in Mariemont

The Barn Painters return on June 18 to The Barn in Mariemont for their 2021 exhibition, “Summer Takes Flight.” Under the direction of artist Jan Boone of Amberley Village, the group welcomes the public to view these works of various genres, beginning with a meet-the-artists reception 6-9 p.m. June 18. Viewing hours continue 1-4 p.m. June 19 and 20.

The event is restriction-free pending the absence of a virus outbreak. The group looks forward to serving beverages and appetizers for the first time in more than a year.

The Barn Painters group

Participating artists include Cynthia Annett, Jeanne Bossart, Barbara Brown, Tina Getter, Amy Griffin, Bea Horowitz, Kym Kuenning, Kathy McCord, Alleen Manning, Marie Nicholson, Linda Stransky, Anne Tyndall, Michele Vollman, and instructor Jan Boone – all of whom are area residents.

The Barn is located at 6980 Cambridge Ave. in Mariemont.

artatthebarn.org