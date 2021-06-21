Horizon creates new fund partnerships with NKY nonprofits

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has announced several new fund partnerships with Northern Kentucky nonprofits, bringing its total to 27 partnerships so far.

Horizon Funds President Nancy Grayson

Horizon helps create the funds and manages them for nonprofits, providing a flexible way for donors to support them.

The latest fund partnerships:

Notre Dame Academy: The Sister Mary Paul Ann Hanneken and Sister Mary Rachel Nerone Building Fund, with a $3 million goal, seeks to ensure the integrity of the high school’s 60-year-old building.

Community Montessori School: The Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund will offer scholarships for students to attend the new school at Fifth and Greenup streets in Covington, supplementing tuition fees for families unable to afford them.

Family Nurturing Center: Horizon manages the center's new fund to support its work in Northern Kentucky and Hamilton County to end the cycle of child abuse.

Learning Grove: A new fund will support the nonprofit's services to families. Learning Grove is the product of a merger in early 2020 of two agencies, Cincinnati Early Learning Centers and Children Inc.

Bellevue Independent Schools: Horizon now manages the new Bellevue Education Foundation Fund, which supports innovative programs for students. The foundation is composed of parents, alumni, neighbors and friends who support students.

Covington Partners: Horizon announced a new fund with this nonprofit, which works with Covington schools to support student achievement. It offers leadership, resiliency, mentorship, health and family engagement programs.

Kenton Conservancy: Horizon now manages the Kenton Conservancy Fund, a community nonprofit focused on land conservation in Kenton County. Landowners can use a conservation option on their own land, which may offer income, property and estate tax benefits.

horizonfunds.org