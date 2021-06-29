Coalition seeks public opinion on Cincinnati historic preservation

The Cincinnati Historic Preservation Action Plan, led by a coalition of preservation organizations coordinated by Action Tank and creative partners, is inviting the public to express opinions on building preservation and development as it generates a roadmap for the future of historic Cincinnati landmarks.

Action Tank, a local creative think tank for new public policy solutions, seeks to change the narrative that preservation is a hindrance to development and a tool for gentrification. Toward that goal, it is holding a series of public input sessions in July and August. Action Tank will listen to public opinions on what works well and what can be improved, and on new solutions to use historic preservation more effectively.

Ioanna Paraskevopoulos, Action Tank co-founder and executive director

The sessions:

WESTWOOD – July 12, 2021, 6:00 PM – MadCap Puppet Center, 3064 Harrison Ave.

MADISONVILLE – July 14, 2021, 6:00 PM – Artsville, 5021 Whetsel Ave.

MOUNT AUBURN – July 15, 2021, 6:00 PM – Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy, 244 Southern Ave.

COLLEGE HILL – August 15, 2021, 3:00 PM – Grace Episcopal Church, 5501 Hamilton Ave.

WEST END – August 17, 2021, 6:00 PM – Hauck House, 812 Dayton St.

VIRTUAL SESSION – August 21, 10:00 AM – Zoom

All residents of Cincinnati are invited to attend any public input session. Doors will open 15 minutes early for each session. Registration is required via Eventbrite. www.eventbrite.com/o/action-tank-usa-31247068013

This project is funded by the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Foundation, the Wilder Foundation, the W.E. Smith Family Charitable Trust, and Cincinnati Preservation Association.

