Know Theatre’s new season focuses on ‘myth breakers,’ ‘story makers’

Know Theatre of Cincinnati has announced its 2021-22 season. Themed as “Myth Breakers and Story Makers,” the season begins with two open-air shows before returning to the Know’s MainStage on Jackson Street in Over-the-Rhine.



The season

Open-air shows:

– July 23-Aug. 8: All’s Faire, by Alexx Rouse and Zach Robinson with music and lyrics by James Allen. This four-person show, packed full of music, whimsy, and puppets, is a whodunit in the thick of a Renaissance Faire. Locations to be announced.



– August 26-Sept. 14: Mongrel, by Adam Tran. This show takes the audience into the life of Genghis Khan and meets a young man who defies the destiny of his birth and builds himself a legend. Location to be announced.





Know Theatre in Over-the-Rhine

Shows at MainStage:

– Oct. 8- 24: SHOCK!: The Spine-Tingling Tale of Miss Spidra, by Joseph Zettelmaier. This show looks at TV hostesses of the 1950s and 1960s.



– Nov. 19-Dec. 12: Glassheart, by Reina Hardy. This show upends the fairy tale of Beauty and the Beast and gives us a new fairy tale everyone who’s ready to bring some magic back into the world.



– A January show yet to be announced



– March 4-20: Harpers Ferry 2019, by Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin. This show tells the story of the history-changing 1859 raid on the United States arsenal at Harpers Ferry, Virginia, and how three park rangers become entangled with that history 160 years later.



– April 15- May 8: The Twunny Fo’, by Cincinnati playwright A.J. Baldwin. The last show of the season will take the audience through the story of a convenience store in a rapidly changing neighborhood.



Tickets go on sale July 1. Tickets are $15, $25 and $35.



The Know is also bringing back The Welcome Experiment, where anyone can reserve a ticket in advance for $5 or get a free ticket at the door.



www.knowtheatre.com

