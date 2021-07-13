Over-the-Rhine Film Fest winners reflect many facets of diversity

The 2021 Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, organized by LADD, returned this summer with indoor, outdoor and virtual screenings. Forty-six films were shown, intended to celebrate diversity and our shared humanity.

More than 475 films were submitted to this film festival. From those, only 36 were selected as competition films, and nine were selected as curated films. Prizes were awarded in a variety of categories. Winners were announced at an award ceremony in Washington Park.

“The films selected for the competition slate emerged from the largest and the most diverse pool of submissions the Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival has ever received,” says TT Stern-Enzi, festival artistic director. “Nearly 500 films from over 50 countries. To narrow the field down to 36 was a herculean task that our festival screening committee embraced.”

Winners at this year’s festival:

Best Documentary Short : “The Neighborhood,” directed by Quentin Lareau (U.S.)

: “The Neighborhood,” directed by Quentin Lareau (U.S.) Best Documentary Feature : “Re-Inventing the Wheel,” directed by Chelsea McEvoy (Canada)

: “Re-Inventing the Wheel,” directed by Chelsea McEvoy (Canada) Best Narrative Short : “Sheer Qorma,” directed by Faraz Arif Ansari (India)

: “Sheer Qorma,” directed by Faraz Arif Ansari (India) Best Narrative Feature : “Holy Boom,” directed by Maria Lafi (Greece)

: “Holy Boom,” directed by Maria Lafi (Greece) Best Animation : “The Girl in the Red Dress and Yellow Hat,” directed by Alvaro Rozas Leiva (Chile)

: “The Girl in the Red Dress and Yellow Hat,” directed by Alvaro Rozas Leiva (Chile) Best Student Film : “Spring Sea,” directed by Harumi López Higa (Peru)

: “Spring Sea,” directed by Harumi López Higa (Peru) Freedom Award: “Bridge,” directed by Kripal Kalita

Three out of six winning films have female directors: “Re-Inventing the Wheel,” “Holy Boom” and “Spring Sea.”

Jury Members by Category:

Animation and Student Films : Renee Tecco, Jay Kalagayan, Sean Peters

: Renee Tecco, Jay Kalagayan, Sean Peters Documentary Short and Feature Categories : Chase Crawford, Shawnee Turner, James Tecco

: Chase Crawford, Shawnee Turner, James Tecco Narrative Short and Feature Categories: Frances Kahan, Chris Pinelo, Edward McNulty

The OTR International Film Festival, organized by LADD, was founded by the Saul Schottenstein Foundation B and is presented by the Edwards Initiative.

LADD empowers adults with developmental disabilities to live, work, and connect. They are guided by the belief that every person has ability and value.

otrfilmfest.org

laddinc.org