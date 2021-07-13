New leadership team members at Shakespeare Company

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company has announced several new members of its leadership team. This expansion is in preparation for the hopeful reopening of the CSC Mainstage season this fall.

: Candice Handy, previoiusly CSC resident ensemble member for four seasons Associate Artistic Director: Crystian Wiltshire, previously museum theatre director at historic Locust Grove in Louisville

Crystian Wiltshire, Kate Bindus, Maddie Regan and Candice Handy (Photo by Mikki Schaffner Photography)

The current leadership team includes Phillips; Sara Clark, director of development; Lettie Van Hemert, general manager; and Jeanna Vella, director of marketing and data analytics.