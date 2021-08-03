Gifts & Grants

An occasional update on those giving and receiving across the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit ecosystem…

Horizon Community Funds deploys $62,000 to six NKy nonprofits

Horizon Community Funds has deployed $62,000 across six nonprofits for their work in Northern Kentucky through its Community Impact Fund.

The following nonprofits received funds:

Adopt A Class received $6,000 to expand their program, which connects businesses and civic groups with students in economically challenged schools into Ockerman Elementary in Florence. The expansion will add mentors to 500 students.

received $6,000 to expand their program, which connects businesses and civic groups with students in economically challenged schools into Ockerman Elementary in Florence. The expansion will add mentors to 500 students. The Catalytic Fund received $10,000 to support its Impact Investment Program , which attracts quality place-based real estate investments to Northern Kentucky’s river cities that result in both regional economic development (job and talent attraction) and local community development (improving quality of life and place for low- and moderate-income residents).

received $10,000 to support its , which attracts quality place-based real estate investments to Northern Kentucky’s river cities that result in both regional economic development (job and talent attraction) and local community development (improving quality of life and place for low- and moderate-income residents). Covington Partners received $10,000 to support its Individual Strength Plan , a goal-setting activity completed after students identify their unique character strength profile and includes an academic goal, a resiliency goal (how to address a life challenge) and an altruism goal (how to serve others).

received $10,000 to support its , a goal-setting activity completed after students identify their unique character strength profile and includes an academic goal, a resiliency goal (how to address a life challenge) and an altruism goal (how to serve others). Gateway Community and Technical College received $7,500 to support the River City Promise Scholarship Program , a three-pronged approach to supporting Pell-eligible students who are graduates of the river city high schools. These students will 1) receive a scholarship to cover tuition, 2) receive assistance from a dedicated service center, and 3) benefit from a reduced tuition rate at Northern Kentucky University upon completion of the associate’s degree at Gateway.

received $7,500 to support the , a three-pronged approach to supporting Pell-eligible students who are graduates of the river city high schools. These students will 1) receive a scholarship to cover tuition, 2) receive assistance from a dedicated service center, and 3) benefit from a reduced tuition rate at Northern Kentucky University upon completion of the associate’s degree at Gateway. Northern Kentucky Education Council received $13,500 to support its One to One Reading Program , which equips students in first through third grade and their families with tools to build literacy.

received $13,500 to support its , which equips students in first through third grade and their families with tools to build literacy. Refugee Connect received $15,000 to support its Northern Kentucky Community Navigator Program, which provides native language support to guide families in accessing resources and services in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. The program is staffed by trained refugee and immigrant community leaders who are representative of the populations served by the organization.

Refugee Connect Executive Director Kristin Burgoyne

Each funded project is also closely focused on lifting all Northern Kentuckians, reaching historically under-resourced communities in the area.

The Community Impact Fund, which operates separately from the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund, provides an annual flexible grant opportunity that provides resources for nonprofits that accelerate change, innovate solutions, and leverage partnerships and resources in Northern Kentucky. The Community Impact Fund relies on individual donors, business partnerships, and other support to bring grant opportunities to Northern Kentucky.

“We will impact Northern Kentucky lives not with our opinions on the quality of education, job training or business development, but with our actions,” said Horizon grantmaking committee chair Kit Andrews. “Please join us! The Horizon Community Funds team knows the pulse of the non-profit community and offers help where it’s most needed, but only through the generosity of kind people like you!”

Information on the 2022 Community Impact Fund grant cycle will be available at the end of this year.

Grant from Schmidlapp Trust to help Central Clinic Behavioral Health increase mental health access for Latino population

The Central Clinic Behavioral Health Child & Family Treatment Center has been awarded a $25,000 grant to support outreach for the Latino population. The project is called “A Necessary Bridge — Un Puente Necesario — to Increase Mental Health Access.” This outreach was financially assisted by the Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trust, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee.

Dr. Walter S. Smitson, Central Clinic president and CEO

The goal of the program is to increase the referrals and expand existing behavioral health prevention services to the Latino population by hiring additional Spanish-speaking staff. The project attempts to alleviate present disparities in the Latino community as it will help bridge present gaps for Latino children and high-risk children. These gaps are in academics, language, as well as social and emotional learning.

Mental health challenges among children impact their ability to learn. Resilient children and youth are more able to cope with adversities, which can lead to greater success in school.

“Central Clinic Behavioral Health aims to support parents so that they are better able to help their children,” said Dr. Walter S. Smitson, Central Clinic Behavioral Health president and CEO. “Thanks to the Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trust, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee, we will be able to give children the necessary skills to increase their social emotional health and build resiliency.”

Central Clinic Behavioral Health provides individualized mental health, addiction and forensic services to children, families, and adults via 12 locations in Greater Cincinnati that provide a variety of assessment, treatment, and prevention services.