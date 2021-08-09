Valley Interfaith to provide school supplies to students in need

Saturday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 420 W. Wyoming Ave., Lockland, OH 45215

Valley Interfaith Community Resource Center is entering its 13th year of providing a fresh start and helping hand to students in upper Mill Creek Valley communities, giving them a positive start to school year.

This free event offers backpacks filled with school supplies: paper, pens, pencils, notebooks, folders and more. Approximately 700 students will receive a $10 Target gift card to assist with other needed supplies. Cards limited per household and are first come, first served.

The give-away was made possible thanks to the generosity of the Charles H. Dater Foundation, the Junior Women’s Club of Wyoming and many faith-based congregations in the Mill Creek Valley.

To receive a backpack and supplies, arrive at Valley Interfaith Community Resource Center, remain in your car and drive through the distribution line. You must provide proof of residency and complete a demographic information sheet. Priority will be given to residents of the Upper Mill Creek Valley neighborhoods while supplies last.

VICRC will serve more than 1,300 students with backpacks and another 2,000 students in their respective schools. VICRC has selected Lincoln Heights Elementary, Hartwell Elementary, Elmwood Place Elementary and Lockland School District to receive additional school supplies to assist students through the year, and will also be delivering personal protection equipment and hygiene supplies to help offset the need for safe hygiene protocols.

www.vicrc.org