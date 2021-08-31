Cincinnati Chamber announces WE Lead Class 16 

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s Leadership Center released the names of 54 women participating in Class 16 of WE Lead, the leadership development program of Women Excel (WE). Class 16 includes leaders from a diverse group of industries and backgrounds, comprised of women representing 47 organizations. In its 15-year history, more than 700 women have graduated from WE Lead.



Devona Stripling, Women Excel program manager

Photo by Jerome Melson



“This is an impressive group of remarkable women business leaders who are eager to elevate their leadership even further. WE Lead will provide them with experiences and connections to help harness their momentum to positively enact change impacting their organizations, communities, and the region,” said Devona Stripling, Women Excel program manager.



WE Lead, presented by TiER 1 Performance, is a 10-month executive leadership development experience for high-potential, goal-oriented women who are actively prepang for the next level of their career. Participants are high achieving women who are being assigned increasing levels of responsibility within their organization and are on track for future advancement.

Meet WE Lead Class 16:

Andrea Baker , vice president, internal audit, Ohio National Financial Services

, clinical director, Sunrise Treatment Center Catie Hall, district manager, The Sherwin-Williams Paint Company

, director of pharmacy systems, The Kroger Co. Loran Williams, vice president of talent, Ascendum Solutions Presenting Investor



