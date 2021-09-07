Education, Nonprofit News

Leadership Council seeking BOLD applicants for fall session

Board Orientation + Leadership Development (BOLD), a nonprofit board training program of Leadership Council for Nonprofits, is seeking diverse applicants for its BOLD 8 class, starting in October.

Target Participants:

  • Engaged community leaders interested in board service
  • Current board members looking to enhance their education to better serve their nonprofit
  • Nonprofit executive directors with a desire to understand board roles  

Objectives:

  • To prepare participants for meaningful nonprofit board service
  • Connect diverse leaders to a network of more than 250 local nonprofits and hundreds of BOLD alumni
  • Advance company goals through leadership development, diversity and inclusion, recruitment and retention, sustainability, and corporate responsibility.
  • Strengthen the community through a commitment of inclusive and diverse nonprofit board leadership


Curriculum: Eight sessions…

  • Orientation + Servant Leadership
  • Board Basics + Character Strengths
  • Legal Responsibilities
  • Nonprofit Finance
  • Strategic Planning 
  • Fundraising 
  • Board Composition + Cultural Competency
  • Succession Planning + Assessment
  • Graduation

Each session is designed to help participants gain a better understanding of the roles and responsibilities of a nonprofit board member. The program will provide application-based learning and interaction with thought leaders from the Cincinnati community and beyond. 

Deadline: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

Event Details

Dates: Thursdays, Oct. 14-Dec. 16 (except for Thanksgiving)

Time:11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Participation Fees: $650 – Standard rate; $250 – staff or board members of Leadership Council member organizations

Application Fee: $50 (non-refundable) Must be paid via credit card, and upon completion of payment, a link to the BOLD application will be sent immediately. This fee will be applied to the total tuition.

A limited number of scholarships are granted annually to members of smaller not-for-profits and entrepreneurs who require financial assistance. This should be requested in the application. 

Apply now

www.leadershipcouncil.us/bold

