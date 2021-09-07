Leadership Council seeking BOLD applicants for fall session

Board Orientation + Leadership Development (BOLD), a nonprofit board training program of Leadership Council for Nonprofits, is seeking diverse applicants for its BOLD 8 class, starting in October.

Target Participants:

Engaged community leaders interested in board service

Current board members looking to enhance their education to better serve their nonprofit

Nonprofit executive directors with a desire to understand board roles

Objectives:

To prepare participants for meaningful nonprofit board service

Connect diverse leaders to a network of more than 250 local nonprofits and hundreds of BOLD alumni

Advance company goals through leadership development, diversity and inclusion, recruitment and retention, sustainability, and corporate responsibility.

Strengthen the community through a commitment of inclusive and diverse nonprofit board leadership



Curriculum: Eight sessions…

Orientation + Servant Leadership

Board Basics + Character Strengths

Legal Responsibilities

Nonprofit Finance

Strategic Planning

Fundraising

Board Composition + Cultural Competency

Succession Planning + Assessment

Graduation

Each session is designed to help participants gain a better understanding of the roles and responsibilities of a nonprofit board member. The program will provide application-based learning and interaction with thought leaders from the Cincinnati community and beyond.

Deadline: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

Event Details

Dates: Thursdays, Oct. 14-Dec. 16 (except for Thanksgiving)

Time:11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Participation Fees: $650 – Standard rate; $250 – staff or board members of Leadership Council member organizations

Application Fee: $50 (non-refundable) Must be paid via credit card, and upon completion of payment, a link to the BOLD application will be sent immediately. This fee will be applied to the total tuition.

A limited number of scholarships are granted annually to members of smaller not-for-profits and entrepreneurs who require financial assistance. This should be requested in the application.

Apply now

www.leadershipcouncil.us/bold