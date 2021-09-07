Leadership Council seeking BOLD applicants for fall session

Board Orientation + Leadership Development (BOLD), a nonprofit board training program of Leadership Council for Nonprofits, is seeking diverse applicants for its BOLD 8 class, starting in October.
Target Participants:
- Engaged community leaders interested in board service
- Current board members looking to enhance their education to better serve their nonprofit
- Nonprofit executive directors with a desire to understand board roles
Objectives:
- To prepare participants for meaningful nonprofit board service
- Connect diverse leaders to a network of more than 250 local nonprofits and hundreds of BOLD alumni
- Advance company goals through leadership development, diversity and inclusion, recruitment and retention, sustainability, and corporate responsibility.
- Strengthen the community through a commitment of inclusive and diverse nonprofit board leadership
Curriculum: Eight sessions…
- Orientation + Servant Leadership
- Board Basics + Character Strengths
- Legal Responsibilities
- Nonprofit Finance
- Strategic Planning
- Fundraising
- Board Composition + Cultural Competency
- Succession Planning + Assessment
- Graduation
Each session is designed to help participants gain a better understanding of the roles and responsibilities of a nonprofit board member. The program will provide application-based learning and interaction with thought leaders from the Cincinnati community and beyond.
Deadline: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
Event Details
Dates: Thursdays, Oct. 14-Dec. 16 (except for Thanksgiving)
Time:11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: Virtual
Participation Fees: $650 – Standard rate; $250 – staff or board members of Leadership Council member organizations
Application Fee: $50 (non-refundable) Must be paid via credit card, and upon completion of payment, a link to the BOLD application will be sent immediately. This fee will be applied to the total tuition.
A limited number of scholarships are granted annually to members of smaller not-for-profits and entrepreneurs who require financial assistance. This should be requested in the application.