Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra begins global search for next music director

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra has initiated its search for a successor to Louis Langrée, who announced in June he will not seek renewal of his contract beyond the 2023-24 season, his eleventh as music director.

The search committee will be lead by CSO Board Chair Rob McDonald and co-chairs – board members Sheila Williams and Peter Landgren. The committee will include CSO board members Francie Hiltz, Anne Mulder, Lisa Lennon Norman, Dianne Rosenberg, and Jack Rouse; CSO musicians Mauricio Aguiar, Elizabeth Freimuth, Martin Garcia, Stefani Matsuo and Patrick Schleker; and Frances Lindner, Cincinnati community leader and advocate. CSO President and CEO Jonathan Martin, COO Robert McGrath, and VP of Artistic Planning Nate Bachhuber will serve as non-voting members.

“It was important that we have representation from a variety of backgrounds and points of view,” said Sheila Williams, a prominent local author who wrote the libretto for Cincinnati Opera’s upcoming world premiere, “Fierce.” “Our committee spans generations and ethnicities, but with a common focus that blends a passion for the music, alignment with the CSO’s values and vision, and enthusiastic participation with the organization, both in the audience seats and in the broader community.”

“Music director searches are legacy-defining moments for symphony orchestras,” said Peter Landgren, president of the University of Cincinnati Foundation and vice president for advancement at UC. “Beyond exquisite musicianship, leadership qualities and creative artistic vision, and command of a breadth of repertoire spanning centuries up to and including the present day, we will seek candidates who understand and embrace the responsibilities of an artistic leader that go well beyond conducting. One of the most essential and hard to define factors will be the chemistry of this individual with the musicians and the audience. This is why it’s critical to have members of the orchestra deeply involved in the process.”

“It is a wonderful and humbling experience to be involved in bringing the next CSO music director to Cincinnati, a leader who will undoubtedly impact our community and beyond for years to come. We are grateful to Louis Langrée for his incredible tenure with the CSO and the gift of time to conduct a comprehensive, global search,” said McDonald. “The next three seasons will go very quickly, but we have much to look forward to from Louis and the orchestra as we prepare to literally pass the baton in 2024.”