Revolution Dance Theatre to present first full season of African American dance at the Aronoff

Reportedly, for the first time in Cincinnati history, a professional African American dance company will present a full season of performances with content curated specifically for celebrating the African American community.

Revolution Dance Theatre, led by founding artistic director David Choate, is the only African American dance company in residence at the Aronoff Center for the Arts. The company also brings master teachers and workshops to Cincinnati and partners with BLOC Ministries to bring free dance education to the Lower Price Hill Community.

Armed with training in dance and theatrical production from the School for Creative and Performing Arts, artistic director Choate has experienced the full gamut of Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio dance opportunities, from Cincinnati Ballet Academy, DeLa Arts Center and Planet Dance to Dayton Contemporary Dance 2 and Bi-Okoto Dance & Drum Theatre. Along the way, he noticed a scarcity of dancers of color among his colleagues, and established Revolution Dance Theatre as a way to change things.

Season tickets are available for $75.

Company artists Garrett Steagall and Julianna Kinamore.

Photo by Rene Micheo.

Revolution Dance Theatre’s 2021-2022 season:

All performances in the Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center

“Hot Chocolate”

Dec. 10, 8 p.m.

Dec. 11, 5 & 8 p.m.

The classic Nutcracker tale is revisited with dancing dolls, falling snow, and the land of sweets, but with a brand-new story and eclectic choreography set to the more soulful sounds of Christmas.

“Curves, Curls & Choreography”

Feb. 4 & 5, 8 p.m.

For Black History Month, RDT proudly features the dancers and choreographers that are breaking the rules and moving ballet forward.

“Soul: Shaken & Stirred”

June 3 & 4, 8 p.m.

From Gospel to hip hop, R&B to jazz, this concert honors the extraordinary contribution that black music has made to the soundtrack of our lives.

www.revodance.com