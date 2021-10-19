Norm Lewis holiday show kicks off new Flow season for ArtsWave

Dec. 3-4, 8:30 p.m. Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center

The “Flow, an African American Arts Experience” series returns to the Aronoff Center, as Broadway star Norm Lewis brings his “Naughty & Nice” holiday cabaret show to Cincinnati.

Norm Lewis

Flow offers quarterly performances by renowned Black artists and ensembles. The series is presented by ArtsWave, with support from area businesses, foundations and individuals.

The series is designed to showcase African American artists whose work is considered unique and exciting. The goal is to attract a diverse, culturally adventurous audience and create a shared appreciation for artists of color.

The 2021-22 series kicks off with performances by Lewis, one of Broadway’s most sought-after leading men. His annual holiday shows in New York City have become the barometer for celebrating the yuletide season, featuring classic Christmas songs, Broadway showstoppers and selections from his best-selling “The Norm Lewis Christmas Album.”

Three additional artists will visit for the Flow season, including award-winning jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, April 2-3.

513-621-2787 or www.cincinnatiarts.org

www.artswave.org/flow