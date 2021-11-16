YWCA announces Career Women co-chairs; seeks nominations

YWCA Greater Cincinnati will host its 43rd annual Career Women of Achievement on May 26. Until 2020, this event was held in person and was the Midwest region’s largest luncheon with 2,000 in attendance. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the agency will once again broadcast and stream the event via WCPO 9, and hopes to reach upwards of 35,000 viewers. YWCA is seeking nominations for this esteemed award, granted to 338 women over the last 42 years. The Career Women of Achievement Awards recognize outstanding women at the pinnacle of their careers.

Former Career Women of Achievement Honorees Jodi M. Geiser, retired EY Partner, and Deborah Gentry Davis, VP of human relations for Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, will serve as event co-chairs for 2022.

Jodi M. Geiser

Deborah Gentry Davis

Deadline for nominations is Friday, Dec. 3

Information and nomination forms

Eight finalists are recognized during the Career Women of Achievement event. YWCA Greater Cincinnati established the Career Women of Achievement Awards in 1980 to increase awareness and appreciation for the diverse contributions of women in the work force and in the community. An independent panel of community leaders will judge the nominations based on nominees’ outstanding career achievements, strong leadership qualities, and ability to serve as role models.

YWCA has a history of supporting women in their careers. The trailblazing agency had the first Women’s Employment Bureau in 1876. They have continued to fight for equity for women in the workplace, but we’re not quite there yet. The wage gap still exists: women of all races earn, on average, just 82 cents for every $1 earned by men of all races and the gap is larger for most women of color. As the pandemic continues to linger, the biggest toll has been on working women.

In addition to being an amazing tribute, the Career Women of Achievement is the single largest fundraiser for YWCA Greater Cincinnati. Proceeds directly support critical local YWCA programs which serve thousands of women, men and their families, including domestic violence shelters, racial justice work, as well as prevention and intervention services. Nearly 100 organizations supported the 2021 event through multiple partnership levels.

Partner opportunities