ETC Produce & Provisions and local chefs help feed families this holiday season

ETC Produce & Provisions, a market and delivery service, is partnering with other Findlay Market purveyors and local chefs to feed hundreds of families this holiday season through The Fridge, Etc., a free fridge and pantry that is open 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Located just outside the Welcome Project, 2936 Colerain Avenue in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Camp Washington, the Fridge serves anyone in need.

ETC Produce & Provisions regularly stocks The Fridge, Monday through Friday, all year long, sending food from its Findlay Market store and aggregating donations from the Findlay Market community.

“This week, during the peak of the holiday season, the collaborative of donors and chefs is gearing up to provide meals to local families in need,” said Toncia Chavez, owner of ETC Produce & Provisions. Chavez goes often to stock and clean the fridge. “The guests that use the fridge are always checking out what’s new and what’s going on, on this popping corner,” she added.

Started just over a year ago, the free fridge project is modeled after sidewalk refrigerators offering free food in New York City and Los Angeles. In partnership with co-founder Jordan Tuss, executive director of the Welcome Project, The Fridge, Etc. reduces food waste and helps bridge the gap of food insecurity during the pandemic.

The Fridge, Etc. operates on the honor system – Take What You Need: Leave What You Can. There are often staples like beans, rice and bread, while other contents change every day.

Thanks to the growth and participation in the fridge in Cincinnati, organizers are now working with the founders of the Covington free fridge project, “The CovFridge,” to take surplus food across the river, so nothing goes to waste and love and food are shared with friends in Covington.

For a $15 donation, you can provide a meal, made by a local chef. Visit etcproduce.com to make a donation.

This content provided by ETC Produce & Provisions.