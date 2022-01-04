Culture FIX: Jan. 5-11

Limping out of the gate, 2022 is struggling to gain momentum (Thank you, Omicron!), but there are still some special treats for sampling. But first, a couple of course corrections, in case you have tickets or wanted some… Stay safe, Everyone!

Recent victims… POSTPONED

Broadway Across America, “Hairspray” | Jan. 4-9. Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center

The Story Collective, “The Musical of Musicals” | Jan. 11-16. Fitton Center, Hamilton

Vocal Arts Ensemble, “The Song Among Us” | Jan. 8-9. Wilks Studio, Music Hall

Temporarily closed…

The Cincinnati Art Museum, Taft Museum and Contemporary Arts Center are all taking a break until mid-January.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Cincinnati Zoo, PNC Festival of Lights | 4-9 p.m. 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45220. 513-281-4700. DETAILS: Final few days to experience this annual holiday tradition, and since it might snow this evening … just sayin’. Through Sunday only.

Friday, Jan. 7

Bell Tower Arts Pavilion

Alibi Players, “That Championship Season” | 8 p.m. Bell Tower Arts Pavilion at 3270 Glendale Milford Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45241. 513-371-1600. DETAILS: This story of the 25th high school reunion of a state basketball team examines the different ways such early life success, and the high price of winning at all costs, affects diverse individuals later in life. Adults only. Repeats the evenings of Jan. 8, 14 and 15, plus Jan. 9 and 16 at 3 p.m.

Rust-dyed silk scarf detail by Judy Dominic

Indian Hill Gallery, “The River and the Thread” | 6-9 p.m. 9475 Loveland Madeira Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. 513-984-6024. DETAILS: This show is perfect for winter, featuring fiber and woven forms by Sandra Palmer Ciolino, Judy Dominic, Frauke Palmer, McCrystle Wood and Melissa Lusk. Runs until March 13.

Saturday, Jan. 8

James Conlon

Cincinnati Symphony, “Dawson, Beethoven & Bernstein: A Shared Humanity” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: May Festival Music Director Laureate James Conlon returns to Music Hall in a program of uniquely American works sandwiched by a pair of Beethoven overtures tied to the theme of freedom. William Dawson’s “Negro Folk Symphony” expresses the Black experience, while Bernstein’s “West Side Story” highlights the conflicts of contrasting cultures being thrown together. Have you seen the Speilberg remake? Come and relive the best musical moments. Concert repeats at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Mariemont Players, “Intimate Apparel” | 7:30 p.m. 4101 Walton Creek Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-684-1236. DETAILS: This story from Pulitzer-Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, tells of a Black seamstress living in early 20th century New York and searching for belonging, purpose and love in a world that won’t always oblige. The initial, off-Broadway production starred Viola Davis. Continues, weekends, through Jan. 23.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Organist Shiloh Roby

Christ Church Cathedral, An Epiphany Procession | 5 p.m. 318 E. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: Close out the Christmas music season with this fine choir led by Stephan Casurella in a showcase of Anglican music from the Renaissance to the present day. A pre-service organ concert provided by CCC organist Shiloh Roby begins at 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10

Studio San Giuseppe Gallery

Studio San Giuseppe Art Gallery, MSJ Art & Design Faculty Exhibition | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mount St. Joseph Univ., 5701 Delhi Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45233. DETAILS: Start your week off with this new exhibit that surveys recent creative work by the MSJ faculty of the Department of Art & Design. Runs through Feb. 13.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Cincinnati Playwrights Initiative, “The Circle” | Fifth Third Bank Theater, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-ARTS. DETAILS: A staged reading of this new play by local author Michael DeFrancesco tells the tale of a new prison inmate dominated by his cellmate who controls everything about their habitation, and who learns information dangerous to the newcomer.

