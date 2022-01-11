Deadline looms for creative ideas for Cincinnati preschool program

The nonprofit responsible for improving Cincinnati’s preschools is seeking creative ideas from the public it can immediately implement for the second consecutive year.

Local individuals, nonprofits and businesses are invited to pitch creative ideas for new products and services that would improve Cincinnati’s preschool experience.

“We are looking for creative opportunities for preschoolers to learn by having different experiences,” said Chara Fisher Jackson, the organization’s executive director and CEO.

Chara Fisher Jackson

The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 3 at noon EST. The proposal criteria and application for participating are available at www.cincy-promise.org.

Cincinnati Preschool Promise is a nonprofit providing access to high-quality preschools so that every Cincinnati child is prepared for kindergarten. CPP is made possible thanks to a significant investment from taxpayers who approved a 5-year Cincinnati Public Schools levy renewal in 2020.

The participants selected will make virtual presentations to a panel of judges and an audience of parents, community providers, educators and community members on Facebook on March 1.

Applications should reflect at least one of the following strategic focus areas:

• Kindergarten readiness: helping preschoolers attain the skills, knowledge, and attitudes necessary for success in primary school, later learning, and life;

• Improving community preschools: supporting community providers in reaching and maintaining 3-, 4- or 5 stars on Ohio’s quality star rating system;

• Supporting early childhood education workforce: driving recruitment, retention, and equitable wages for early childhood educators;

• COVID-19 recovery: addressing the challenges in early childhood education faced by preschoolers, families, and educators related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 “Pitch Night” awardee was the Linton Chamber Music’s Peanut Butter & Jam programming. The customized Peanut Butter & Jam sessions are held at community provider locations and offer unique musical instruction.

According to research from the Brain and Creativity Institute at the University of Southern California, music instruction can speed up language development, reading and other skills.