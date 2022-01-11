Hard Rock taps four more nonprofits for customer donation program

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati has selected four new nonprofits as participants in a customer donation program.

The Cincinnati casino selected ArtsWave, Freestore Foodbank, Ronald McDonald House Cincinnati and Special Olympics Cincinnati to be part of a program during the first quarter of 2022 that allows casino patrons to make a donation to one or all of the organizations as they cash out their ticket vouchers from gaming.

A table at Hard Rock Casino at a Ronald McDonald House fundraiser.

“Hard Rock was founded on the four mottos: Love All-Serve All, Take Time To Be Kind, Save the Planet and All is One,” said George Goldhoff, president of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. “These ideals are the basis of our charity program and we look forward to making investments in our community through these important partnerships with local charities.”

Last quarter, the casino supported the American Cancer Society, DAV and YWCA Greater Cincinnati.



