Found Village tapped for accelerator program

Found Village has announced its selection to participate in Stand Together Foundation’s Catalyst Program, a management training and peer-learning program to help nonprofits grow, scale, and replicate their success. Found Village is one of 14 nonprofits chosen to join the growing community of over 220 organizations across all 50 states, transforming the lives of more than one million Americans through bottom-up empowerment.

Found Village is a local nonprofit that “empowers young people from hard places to reach their full potential,” according to the organization. The purpose is to support teens and their families so they can understand and navigate the systems that they have become a part of.

Katie Nzekwu, CEO of Found Village

Nonprofits joining Stand Together Foundation’s Catalyst Program are recognized for disrupting the status quo, demonstrating “outside-the-box” thinking, and embracing community-driven and people-centered approaches. Program criteria also include proven outcomes and the potential for scale and cultural impact.

Stand Together Foundation is committed to breaking the cycle of poverty in America by driving change from within communities. The goal is to build a community of social entrepreneurs who believe in people, work from the bottom up, and unite with anyone to do right.

“This group of 14 leaders represents incredible innovation in the nonprofit sector,” said Evan Feinberg, executive director, Stand Together Foundation. “They are already challenging status quo approaches and helping individuals transform their lives in their communities. Together, we hope to deepen their impact both in their communities and across the country.”

“We are thrilled to have been selected and can’t wait to be in a space with other leaders doing good work,” said Katie Nzekwu, CEO of Found Village.

The Catalyst Program is a six-month management and peer-learning training program that gives leaders with new tools and approaches to deepen its impact and expand its reach. The program serves as an on-ramp to long-term partnership with Stand Together Foundation, including principles-based management coaching, leadership development, operational support, and access to a community of entrepreneurial peers, influential philanthropists and business leaders.

Found Village will join 13 other social entrepreneur-led organizations in its cohort experience, which officially kicks off on March 22. The following is a full list of the latest organizations to join Stand Together Foundation’s Catalyst Community:

