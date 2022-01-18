Cincinnati library renews winter ‘checkout’ challenge

The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library’s winter “Checkout Challenge” is back.

Between now and Feb. 25, participants can win prizes just by staying in and checking out all the local library has to offer. And get a free tote bag, just for signing up.

It’s simple: Log activities and books one reads with their library card for a chance to win prizes such as a Kindle Fire HD, a self-care kit or a date night pack. Anyone age 18 and older can get started by picking up a tracking card from the library, printing one, or logging activities online using the tracking app at CincinnatiLibrary.org/winter.

Be sure to follow @cincylibrary on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for flash challenges with more prizes.

Winter “Checkout Challenge” (#StayInCheckOut) activities are:

Check out a book recommended by CHPL staff

Attend a virtual event

Read a winter-themed book, eBook, or magazine

Stream a video on Hoopla or check out a movie

Visit a CHPL branch you’ve never been to before

Follow @cincylibrary on social media

Practice a mindfulness activity

Check out a book about/by an Indigenous person

Download the CHPL app

Check out five items in one visit

“We are excited to once again invite our community to #stayincheckout this year with the Library’s Winter Checkout Challenge,” said Maggie Killman, a learning manager at the library. “With more ways to ‘win’ than ever before, all who participate are sure to find an option that works for them. Explore the Library and community resources, discover something new, practice your self-care, and let us know what you discover this winter.”

Need a library card? Get one quickly by signing up for a downloadable-only card at CincinnatiLibrary.org/card. For Winter Checkout Challenge details, go to CincinnatiLibrary.org/winter.

The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library, founded in 1853 and now with 41 neighborhood branches, is one of the biggest and busiest libraries in the country.