At least three prominent local nonprofits have announced leadership transitions in the last week.

They are:

After more than 12 years, Cincinnati Preservation Association Executive Director Paul Muller will step down in May;

Flywheel Executive Director Bill Tucker, in his role for 11 years, plans to retire June 30; and

Jenny Berg, who joined Leadership Council in 2012, informed her board she will retire May 19.

Muller became executive director in March 2010 and before that was a CPA trustee. In previous terms he also served as the president of the board of trustees. Under his guidance, the CPA board focused on a vision that historic structures have significant unrealized cultural and economic value, and there is a powerful emerging market demand for unique, interesting cities. With that belief in mind, strategies were developed to fund an expanding portfolio of initiatives, to increase partnerships and collaborations with other organizations, and to engage the public in preservation.

Muller is leaving CPA in May to return to his architectural practice. A national search is underway to find his replacement.

Tucker joined Flywheel to help its founders with their vision to create a “hub” for social entrepreneurship.

“For me, it was the perfect “second act” as the business skills I had acquired were equally valuable working with entrepreneurs who wanted to improve the social fabric of the community,” said Tucker. “Since arriving at Flywheel over a decade ago, Flywheel’s programs have evolved, and yet our mission to ‘equip’ social entrepreneurs has never wavered. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished in advocating for and being allies of social entrepreneurs. In the last five years, we have helped to launch dozens of social enterprises with over 80 percent still operating.”

When Jenny Berg was tapped to run Leadership Council, it was a small network of about 85 nonprofits and its primary offerings were cost-saving programs, which are still offered today. Today, the council boasts 260 members and a variety of leadership and mentoring programs.

“Leadership Council is in great financial health, has a small strong team, supported by wonderful volunteers, a great board and great partners,” said Berg. “It’s been my greatest joy to serve in this role and to meet so many wonderful nonprofit leaders as well as others who serve the nonprofits. I am happy to have played a small part in the work of strengthening the impact and sustainability of our nonprofit community.”