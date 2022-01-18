Community Shares announces new speaker added to DEI panel

Joe Allen, chief diversity officer at GE Aviation, has been included to the panel of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion experts that will be held Thursday afternoon by Community Shares as part of continuing community conversations on social justice in the second discussion of the Margaret Fuller Lecture Series.

Allen joins previously-announced panelists:

Vasanthi Chalasani, VP of next generation shares services in IT/global business services at Proctor & Gamble and lead of P&G’s Asian Pacific Association

Stephanie A. Smith, SVP and chief inclusion and diversity officer at Fifth Third Bank

Dr. Bleuzette Marshall, VP for equity, inclusion & community impact at the University of Cincinnati

Tim’m West, DEI consultant and senior managing director for Teach for America’s LGBTQ+ community initiative

Moderator is Kyle Inseep, anchor at Local 12 News.

Register for the Zoom event at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Watch the first episode, which focused on the progress Cincinnati’s LGBTQIA+ population has made in recent decades.