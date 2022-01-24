Danish String Quartet cancels Monday concert due to COVID diagnosis

Danish String Quartet

Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cellist of the Danish String Quartet, was diagnosed with COVID Sunday morning at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, where the group was to play a concert at Shriver Hall. They are unable to travel for the next few days and their Chamber Music Cincinnati concert at Memorial Hall tonight is therefore canceled.



As one of the world’s most in-demand ensembles, they have no available dates remaining this season and the likelihood of finding a date for them in 2022-23 is slim, though CMC will try. According to CMC, “We will be in touch about refunds in the next few days. We know you are as disappointed as we are, but this is clearly beyond our control.”



On a happier note, Anthony McGill and Gloria Chien have been rescheduled for Sunday, June 5, and Monday, June 6. There will be a separate message with more detail this week.



In the meantime, if you have any questions whatsoever, please email john@cincychamber.org or call the Memorial Hall box office, Tuesday-Friday from 1-6 p.m., 513-977-8838.