Can Cincinnati produce another national winner?

Time is running out for a distinguished nonprofit or volunteer to be nominated for a Jefferson Award, a national recognition presented locally by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati-area Jefferson Award winner represents this region for the national award. The local winner has won a national honor nine times.

Nominations are accepted from anyone in the community and ​three finalists will be selected from the nominees. The local winner will also represent our community at the Jefferson Awards national ceremony in Washington, D.C. in June. The local awards ceremony will be held March 24.

All nominees must be 18 years old or older. Nominations must be received no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 11. Click here to nominate: 2022 Jefferson Award Nomination Form – Formstack

The award is presented to those special people in a community who have created a program that serves an unmet need, or a special volunteer who has provided extraordinary service to an organization.