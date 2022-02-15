Culture FIX: Feb. 16-22

Can you imagine what would have happened in this city had the Bengals won? Alas. It’s time to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and start all over again. Here are some healing selections for the days ahead.

Last chance…

Cincinnati Museum Center, “Borrowed Gems from the Taft Museum of Art” | 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45203. 513-287-7000. DETAILS: Numerous iconic artworks were lent by the Taft to CMC for the past nine months or so, while the Taft is going through a massive renovation. The exhibit showcases the collection of Charles Phelps and Anna Sinton Taft, displaying 47 artworks from some of the greatest European artists of the past. Last few days to view these in a new light before being returned across downtown. Runs through Monday.

cincymuseum.org

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Peter White

Lindner Center of HOPE, Free Community Education Series | 6-7:30 p.m. Manor House, 7440 Mason-Montgomery Rd., Mason, OH 45040. DETAILS: In his talk, “Depression and Bipolar: The Two Ends of The Mood Pole and Everything In-between,” Peter White (M.A., LPCC, LICDC) plans to help you …

Understand the full spectrum of mood states and the nature of mood disorders.

Identify what are common and mild symptoms versus serious clinical depressive and manic conditions.

Understand how to help and how to take care of ourselves when a loved one has a serious mood disorder.

lindnercenterofhope.org

Thursday, Feb. 17

Cincinnati Ballet, “Cinderella” | Music Hall . 513-621-5219. DETAILS: The familiar fairy tale staged charmingly by Victoria Morgan to the sublime music of Sergei Prokofiev … and in Music Hall. One of the joys of attending this production is all the little girls dressed as Cinderella – cuteness on parade. Ten performances through Feb. 27.

cballet.org

Pianist Phil DeGreg

Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra, Big Band Series | 7 p.m. The Redmoor, Mt. Lookout Square. 513-280-8181. DETAILS: In “A Tribute to Genius,” one of the coolest keyboard dudes in town, Phil DeGreg, joins with his CCJO bandmates in tribute to two legends lost within the past 24 months: McCoy Tyner (March 2020) and Chick Corea (February 2021). Expect some new arrangements by music director Eric Lechliter.

cincinnatijazz.org

College-Conservatory of Music, “L’amant Anonyme” (The Anonymous Lover) | 7:30 p.m. Cohen Family Studio Theater, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: Joseph Bologne, Chevailer de Saint-Georges, was a black French composer educated by his wealthy planter father, slaveowner Georges de Bologne Saint-Georges. He is known as the first classical composer of African origin. Three more performances through Sunday.

ccm.uc.edu

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, “Grant, The Civil Rights General & President” | 7 p.m. Harriet Tubman Theater, 50 East Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-333-7500. DETAILS: Historian Christy S. Coleman examines Ulysses S. Grant’s role in liberating American’s enslaved people, his battle to abate the terror of the Ku Klux Klan and the influence of his upbringing in the abolitionist hotbed of Brown County, Ohio.

Emily Kaelin: “La Foresta Dolorosa”

Studio Kroner, “Darkness to Devour it All” | 5-9 p.m. 130 W. Court St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Emily Kaelin’s work incorporates a unique blend of expressionism and surrealism. The result is said to be “at once illustrative and fantastical, abstracted and unsettling.” Continues through March 19.

studiokroner.com

Friday, Feb. 18

Playwright Teri Foltz

CenterStage Players, “Incorrigible” | 8 p.m. Lockland High School, 249 W. Forrer, Cincinnati, OH 45215. 513-558-4910. DETAILS: In this world premiere, award-winning local playwright Teri Foltz gives us a story of men and how they deal with emotions of grief, shame and anger. Repeats Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon ( 2 p.m.) and the same next weekend.

centerstageplayersinc.com

Midwest Chinese Chamber of Commerce (M3C), Lunar New Year Gala | 5-8 p.m. 3 E. 4th St., Suite 100, Cincinnati. DETAILS: Black-tie event includes performances, keynotes, full-course Asian cuisine, awards, raffle, silent auction. A full evening celebrating Chinese culture in the Year of the Tiger.

https://www.china-midwest.com/events/

Saturday, Feb. 19

Sara Mackie and Matthew Umphreys

The Carnegie, “Cheaper Than Therapy” | 7:30 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-957-1940. DETAILS: Two busy and talented performers come together for this show constructed around Sara Mackie’s most intimate and/or embarrassing experiences. You’ve seen Mackie at ETC or Cincy Shakes, and Umphreys as part of Queen City Cabaret or performing with concert:nova. Together, this should be very interesting.

thecarnegie.com

“Jeopardy” champ Gauravi Shah as Sanam Jordan Trivillion as Ariel

Ensemble Theatre, “Queen” | 1127 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-3555. DETAILS: Ph.D. candidates Sanam and Ariel have spent the better part of the last decade exhaustively researching vanishing bee populations across the globe. Just as these close friends are about to publish a career-defining paper, Sanam stumbles upon an error in their calculations. Should she play dumb or accept the repurcussions? Directed by Bridget Leak; look for David Lyman’s profile of Bridget in the March magazine, out next Wednesday, Feb. 23. The show runs through March 19.

ensemblecincinnati.org

PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, Bonobo | 6:30 p.m. 101 W 4th St., Newport, KY 41071. DETAILS: I admit to getting lost in much of the genre-labeling going on in pop (i.e. not classical) music these days (Some critic referred to Bonobo as “downtempo electronica”), but I took a listen to Bonobo’s (aka Simon Green) new album, “Fragments,” and there are a lot of interesting, atmospheric things going on. Given it’s highly produced studio birthing, it should be intriguing to experience this realized live with a full ensemble. Quietly compelling stuff, I say, especially if you’re a fan of rhythm and texture.

promowestlive.com

Washington Park, Mittenfest | 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Designed to combat the February blues, the 2nd annual Mittenfest offers craft beers, a DJ, food trucks and other surprises. A $25 ticket gets you: four draft beers from Mittenfest beer booths, one soda or water (gotta stay hydrated) and a ticket redeemable for a draft at a participating taproom good for the next few weeks. Maybe a good time to commune with other bereft Bengals fans and cheer each other up? Repeats Sunday.

washingtonpark.org/events

Sunday, Feb. 20

B.E.S.T. Artistic Director Carlton Monroe

Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas, Bach Vespers | St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 100 Miami Ave., Terrace Park, OH 45174. 513-831-2052. DETAILS: This is the ultimate deep-dive ensemble, presenting monthly Bach programs as part of Sunday vespers. What makes this series compelling is who comes to play: CSO members, VAE members, top CCM students. It’s one the hidden gems in Cincinnati’s classical music scene. This week it happens to be “Jesu, meine Freude,” Bach’s best-known motet. Here’s an amazing recording to whet your appetite.

bachensemble.org

Demarre McGill, Stefani Matsuo, Christopher Pell, Ilya Finkelshteyn and Jan Grüning

Linton Chamber Music, Demarre McGill, flute | 4 p.m. First Unitarian Church, Avondale. 513-381-6868. DETAILS: In addition to being associate professor at CCM, Demarre McGill is principal flute of the Seattle Symphony. He makes his Linton Music debut in selections by Mozart, Schubert, Roussel and Brian Raphael Nabors, playing with CSO members Christopher Pell, clarinet; Stefani Matsuo, violin and Ilya Finkelshteyn, cello, with Jan Grüning, viola, of the Ariel Quartet. Repeats Monday, 7:30 p.m., at Congregation Beth Adam, between Indian Hill and Loveland.

lintonmusic.org

Monday, Feb. 21

Mayerson JCC, “Die Stadt ohne Juden” (The City Without Jews) | 7:30 p.m. 8485 Ridge Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45236. 513-761-7500. DETAILS: This harrowing silent film from 1924 is brought to life with a score composed by Olga Neuwirth, and performed live by the renowned Ensemble Intercontemporain from Paris, led by Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Creative Partner Matthias Pintscher. The movie serves as a shockingly visionary look at the fear of multiculturalism and the normalization of antisemitism more than a decade before The Holocaust. Part of the Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial commemoration.

mayersonjcc.org

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Playwright Leo Bradley

Cincinnati Playwrights Initiative, “Here’s to Living,” | 7:30 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Theater, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-ARTS. DETAILS: This new play from Leo Bradley deals with aging and how it affects everyone involved. Jesse Kincaid is grappling with the challenges of retirement. Everyone around him, both family and friends, seems to feel he is “losing it” and is in dire need of advice as to how to live out his life.

cincyplaywrights.org

The Ariel Quartet is CCM’s quartet-in-residence.

College-Conservatory of Music, Ariel Quartet returns | 7:30 p.m. Werner Recital Hall, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: Opening season concert for the world-class Ariels features Béla Bartók’s Quartet No. 5 and W.A. Mozart’s String Quartet No. 15. We are so lucky to be able to hear a quartet of this quality several times year.

ccm.uc.edu