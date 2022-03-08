Deadline extended for Leadership Council awards

Leadership Council for Nonprofits has extended the deadline for nominations for its annual nonprofit Leadership Legacy Awards.

These awards shine a spotlight on nonprofits and nonprofit leaders who have demonstrated great efforts to help secure the future of the organizations they serve and support, allowing these nonprofits to continue to build and secure the future of every individual, and community they serve.

Nominations are open until March 14.

For more information and to nominate someone, click here.

Honoree’s will be recognized during the annual Securing the Future conference on April 20. Register to attend here.