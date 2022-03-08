Ride Cincinnati announces record-breaking 2021 fundraising total, opens 2022 registration

Last fall’s Ride Cincinnati was a big fundraising success. The 2021 fundraiser for local cancer research set a new record of over $1 million. This brings the total to more than $5.5 million raised for cancer research in the event’s 15-year history.

Organizers have now opened registration for the 2022 event, happening Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17. This year’s event departs Yeatman’s Cove and has five route options: 8, 15, 25, 50 and 100 miles. The festivities will include a kickoff celebration Friday evening, along with an after-party. Every dollar raised contributes towards cancer research in the Greater Cincinnati area.

John Barrett and Dr. William Barrett

Ride Cincinnati’s fundraising efforts are considered to be a “critical component” to the Barrett Cancer Center‘s drive to earn a coveted National Cancer Institute designation. So far, according to Dr. William Barrett, director of the UC Cancer Institute, the center has funded more than 57 research grants impacting local cancer outcomes. He claims that UC is “close” to meeting the standards necessary to achieve NCI status.

“One-in-three women and one-in-two men will face cancer in their lifetimes. Unfortunately, that means that we’re all very likely to be touched by this disease,” said Western & Southern Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer John F. Barrett. “We owe it to our friends, neighbors and relatives to make Cincinnati the best place for cancer research, education and care. Thanks to events like Ride Cincinnati, we are well on our way to making that vision a reality.”

Organizers will continue to adhere to all state and local safety guidance so that Ride Cincinnati ’22 will be as safe and enjoyable as possible. More updates will be available on the event website and social media.

www.ridecincinnati.org