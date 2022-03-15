Local Concours names new leader

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance Foundation has named nonprofit leader Julie Wyte as its executive director.

Wyte’s appointment comes as the foundation staff and volunteers prepare for its 2022 annual car show at Cincinnati’s Ault Park themed “Euro Luxe vs. American Luxury” and weekend of events occurring June 10-12.

Julie Wyte

Formerly executive director of Hampton House, a 4,000-member private recreational club in Huntsville, Ala., Wyte’s experience in operations, event management, membership and development will be an asset to the Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, said Dave Sheehy, the foundation’s board chair.

“Julie’s expertise in all aspects of what it takes to create a successful show like ours is a perfect match,” he said. “She is highly relationship-oriented and brings new perspectives from outside the market that will help to grow our visibility.”

Through her husband’s U.S. Army career, Wyte and her family have lived in New York, Hawaii, Australia, and most recently in Alabama. She has extensive experience working with large nonprofit organizations in both professional and volunteer roles, most notably as a family readiness leader for the U.S. Army in Mililani, Hawaii and Fort Campbell, Ky., where a major part of her role included running large-scale events. She holds a bachelor’s degree in child and family development from Missouri State University. She resides in Bellevue, Ky.

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, in its 44th year, has announced its 2022 featured theme as Euro Luxe vs. American Luxury. With a weekend of events, all proceeds benefit Juvenile Arthritis. With over 250 pristine vehicles on display in the gardens of Cincinnati’s Ault Park on June 12, the show will feature eleven classes of classic, vintage and exotic automobiles and motorcycles. Special display classes will include: 75th anniversary of Ferrari, 60th anniversary of Shelby American and vintage SUVs. The Cincinnati Concours d’ Elegance is one of the most anticipated classic car show events in the U.S. The Concours consists of a weekend of events for car lovers and culminates in the Cincinnati Concours d’ Elegance. Cars are displayed in the formal gardens of historic Ault Park, with a classic pavilion overlooking the show field, hosting an automotive art show, brunch and beer garden. The Cincinnati Concours d’ Elegance Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, manages the event with all proceeds benefiting The Arthritis Foundation, with a special focus on Juvenile Arthritis (JA).

