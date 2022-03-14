Bethany chooses No. 2 to be No. 1

Peg Dierkers, currently chief operating officer, chosen to succeed CEO Susan Schiller

Bethany House Services, Hamilton County’s largest family sheltering organization, has selected Peg J. Dierkers as its new chief executive officer.

Dierkers currently serves as the chief operating officer at Bethany. She will succeed Susan Schiller, who has led the organization since 2013.

Peg Dierkers joined Bethany House in 2018.

As COO, Dierkers currently oversees housing and shelter operations, and has played a major role in the organization’s response to the current pandemic, including overseeing the move of clients from communal housing to hotels and the challenges of providing services.

“We conducted an extensive external and internal search,” said Lucy Crane, Bethany board member and chair of the CEO search committee. “It became very clear that Peg was the best person for the job.”

Added Carolyn Washburn, Bethany board chair: “She has a real passion for our families and children, and for our mission and great experience and expertise.”

Dierkers joined Bethany in May 2018 as its shelter operations director and became chief operating officer in November 2019. She holds a doctor of philosophy from the Pennsylvania State University, University Park, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ohio State University.

Dierkers currently serves as co-chair of the steering committee of the board for the Hamilton County/Cincinnati HUD Continuum of Care, and chairs its family homelessness work group.

“I have loved my time at Bethany House and look forward to leading it into the next phase as we consolidate from seven locations into one,” said Dierkers. “I am honored by the trust the organization has put in me and see great opportunities ahead for the families and children we serve.”

Bethany will consolidate this fall its shelter operations into an $18 million facility now under construction in Bond Hill.