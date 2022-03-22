Horizon reaches $50 million milestone

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has raised nearly $50 million in funds since its inception in 2017 — exactly in line with the target set five years ago.

“We are constantly inspired by our community’s dedication to bettering Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds president. “The $50 million that has been donated since inception exemplifies the giving nature of our neighbors.”

Nancy Grayson

Bill Butler, chairman of the Corporex Companies, one of Greater Cincinnati’s largest commercial real estate development firms, and chair of Horizon’s board, said the fundraising milestone illustrates the organization’s commitment to having a meaningful impact in the Northern Kentucky community through grantmaking.

“The acceptance of our new public charity foundation by the people of our community has been incredible, and we are just getting started,” said Butler, who along with others sparked creation of the foundation because Northern Kentucky didn’t have at the time its own grantmaking entity.

“This foundation is designed to be forever the central way for the population to be involved in giving back,” he said. “We want to be known someday as ‘The Giving Community,’ and we are on our way. We can do more good by doing it together. Horizon Community Funds is that vehicle that finally provides a way for everyone to partner to do great things that we cannot do alone.”

The organization has granted more than $16 million to 363 nonprofits, and currently has more than $40 million in assets under management. In 2020, the community foundation raised more than $2 million for the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund, providing support for more than 85,000 Northern Kentuckians most affected by the pandemic. The organization continues to identify crucial needs in Northern Kentucky and directs funds to where they are most needed.

Horizon is steered by a 20-member governing board, including Newport resident Kit Andrews, former WKRC-TV news anchor and now Bahl & Gaynor investment advisory firm marketing and communications coordinator who chairs Horizon’s grantmaking committee.

“Before hitting the “Donate Here” button for any charitable cause, I ask myself, ‘why give?’ and I suspect you do, too,” said Andrews. “Answers vary; altruism, tax breaks, or simply because someone we know and trust asked. “… trust me when I say your donated dollars are going to neighbors most in need. That’s the best part of giving through Horizon Community Funds. We give where we live and get to see our dollars helping our community thrive. For five years running, to me, that’s the best reason of all.”