United Way re-introduces corporate volunteer recognition

United Way of Greater Cincinnati is re-introducing a corporate volunteer recognition program, calling it the 2022 Greater Cincinnati Changemakers Awards.

The fundraising organization will also recognize one “grassroots nonprofit organization that is flipping the script on what it means to lift up their community and neighbors.”

“Thousands of people in our community work to make the lives of their neighbors better,” said Laura Wells, United Way’s senior manager of corporate and community engagement. “Whether they’re collecting and assembling backpacks and literacy kits, helping to clear vacant lots or writing notes of encouragement, those efforts add up and the positive energy ripples throughout our community.”

Laura Wells

To recognize organizations and corporate groups giving back to the Greater Cincinnati community, United Way will honor four organizations for their volunteer power and the positive impact it creates in the community.

These awards honor the groups with the highest per-capita volunteer hours and impact in each of the following size categories:

750+ employees

250-749 employees

100-249 employees

10-99 employees

Companies are asked to record their volunteer projects and hours for the time between Jan. 1 and Sept. 1 this year for activities in the Greater Cincinnati region. Volunteer time is defined as: hours an individual dedicates to a legitimate 501(c)(3) through the encouragement and facilitation of his/her employer.

Companies should submit their information by Sept. 1 here.

United Way will recognize the winners during a volunteer activity and celebration on National Make a Difference Day on Oct. 22.

For more information, contact Wells at 513-762-7100 or volunteer@uwgc.org.