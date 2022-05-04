Dance fundraiser returns for 14th year

Who will be voted Cincinnati’s best celebrity dancer?

Find out June 18 when the Cincinnati Arts Association celebrates season fourteen of its annual fundraiser Dancing for the Stars at the Music Hall Ballroom to benefit, among other things, CAA’s Overture Awards – the nation’s largest locally-run high school arts scholarship competition.

Inspired by the hit ABC-TV show Dancing with the Stars, Dancing for the Stars will feature six Cincinnati celebrities paired with some of the area’s finest professional dancers in a competition program, at which the audience will vote for their favorite celebrity dancer. The competitive dance for the evening will be the Foxtrot and each dance pair will have ninety seconds to woo the crowd and the judges.

Tickets are currently on sale at https://www.cincinnatiarts.org/membership-support/dfts22

The Cincinnati celebrities:

Sebastian Castillo (Manager, Prime Cincinnati)

(Manager, Prime Cincinnati) Jill Jansen (Director of Government & External Relations, Mercy Health)

(Director of Government & External Relations, Mercy Health) Elizabeth Knuppel (President, Skystone Partners)

(President, Skystone Partners) Jon Lawhead (Senior Vice President, Sinclair Broadcast Group – LOCAL 12 WKRC-TV)

(Senior Vice President, Sinclair Broadcast Group – LOCAL 12 WKRC-TV) Sara Mirus (Real Estate Agent, eXp Realty)

(Real Estate Agent, eXp Realty) Bret Schneider (CEO & President, WOW Windowboxes)