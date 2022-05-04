Nonprofit economic development agencies recognized again

Cincinnati’s regional nonprofit economic development agencies have been named among the 20 best in the nation.

Regional economic development organizations REDI Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Tri-ED earned recognition with the 2022 Mac Conway Award for Excellence in economic development, which Site Selection magazine presents annually to the 20 top local and regional economic development organizations in the U.S. based on success in securing job creation and capital investment projects to their respective region.

“This honor demonstrates the vibrancy and vitality of the Cincinnati area, and it is further testament to the booming business in our region,” said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati president and CEO. “It is also a testament to the incredible effort put in by our team at REDI as well as all our local and regional partners, including NKY Tri-ED, which combined to bring over 7,000 new jobs with $358M in new payroll and more than $755M in capital investment to the region last year alone.”

From left, Lee Crume, president and CEO of NKY’s Tri-ED, and Kimm Lauterbach, CEO of REDI Cincinnati.

The Mac Conway Award highlights the best local and regional economic development agencies across the country. Site Selection awards scores based on six criteria, including both total and per capita measures in projects, investment associated with those projects and job creation associated with the projects.

“We are grateful for the recognition of our economic development successes for the Northern Kentucky community and contribution to the growth of the Cincinnati region over the past year,” said Lee Crume, president and CEO of NKY Tri-ED. “We are expanding our work, adding four new initiatives in the Build + Elevate NKY economic growth plan, to make Northern Kentucky an even better location decision for companies. We appreciate our partnership with REDI Cincinnati and the accolade from Site Selection magazine.”

This marks the eighth-consecutive year the Cincinnati region has been recognized with the Mac Conway Award.

The Tri-state area also fared well in the Site Selection Prosperity Cup, with Indiana and Ohio finishing first and second, respectively, in the East North Central region, while Kentucky was third in the South Central region. A 10-point index of criteria, which is based on capital investment, job creation, corporate real estate and state tax climate among several other factors, is used to assess statewide economic development success and determine the rankings.

Earlier this year, the Cincinnati region was honored with its 19th-straight recognition as a Top-10 metro for corporate facility investment in Site Selection’s Governor’s Cup Award. Cincinnati ranked seventh in total projects and second in projects per capita.

McKinley “Mac” Conway, founder of Conway, Inc. and Site Selection Magazine, was a visionary in the field of economic development. He is often recognized as an icon in the fields of corporate real estate and economic development.

The Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati is the first point-of-contact for companies locating or growing in the 16-county region at the heart of southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana. REDI Cincinnati is supported by top business leaders and community partners and staffed by a team of economic development experts who are uniting the Cincinnati region to compete globally.

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED serves as the primary economic development entity for Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties, providing marketing, business retention and expansion services for the region.