Women’s Fund names new leader

The Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation Leadership Council has named Alicia Miller its new executive director.

Alicia Miller begins her new role June 6.

Miller’s background as a public defender and advocate for people with criminal records, combined with a deep passion for gender and racial equity makes her equipped to further advance the mission of the organization, the Women’s Fund said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alicia as our new Executive Director,” said Peggy Murriner, Women’s Fund Leadership Council chair. “She will bring experience, enthusiasm and great communication skills and will bring a fresh chapter to our organization. We feel very lucky to have found her and look forward to her tenure at the organization.”

When Miller assumes the role on June 6 she will manage all day-to-day operations of the organization, including a team of six. Miller will support the Women’s Fund in its efforts to redistribute power and resources and eliminate barriers that keep women from participating, prospering and reaching their full potential. Miller will oversee all operational and administrative functions of an organization with a budget of close to $1 million dollars.

“Throughout my career, I have passionately supported marginalized people as they face barriers to economic mobility and employment,” said Miller. “To be the executive director of the Women’s Fund allows me to work to remedy these barriers on a systemic level. I’m thrilled to work on this mission with the impressive team at the Women’s Fund.”

Miller most recently served as the Second Chance director for the Ohio Justice & Policy Center, where she led the agency’s work to provide direct legal assistance and policy advocacy to expand the ability of people with criminal records to advance employment, education, safe and affordable housing and community reintegration. Prior to this role, Miller served as a public defender and Assistant Misdemeanor Division Chief for the Marion County Public Defender Agency in Indianapolis. She also interned for the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy’s Covington office and was a program assistant for the Nathaniel R. Jones Center for Race, Gender, and Social Justice at the University of Cincinnati College of Law. Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The Ohio State University and a law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

Miller succeeds Meghan Cummings, who served in the role since 2015. Cummings’ tenure was marked by significant growth of the team, groundbreaking research projects and several policy wins. Cummings has been promoted to a newly created position at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation as Vice President, Civic Advancement.