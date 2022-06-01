Xavier veteran recognition continues

Ohio officially designated Cincinnati’s Xavier University as a Collegiate Purple Star campus, a program recognizing the state’s higher-education institutions that are supportive and inclusive of military-connected students.

“This designation is truly an honor, one that evidences Xavier’s longstanding commitment to the military community,” said Xavier University President Colleen Hanycz. “Our university will continue to build upon this tradition and to employ strategies that will strengthen our service to military-affiliated students, and their families, in the years to come.”

Colleen Hanycz

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner named the state’s first class of Collegiate Purple Star campuses last week. In March, Ohio became the first state in the nation to adopt a Collegiate Purple Star designation.

A core element of Xavier’s commitment to this mission is the university’s Student Veterans Center, which strives to provide current student veterans and military-affiliated students with a safe, studious, and recreational environment, and to connect them with an array of resources to help them succeed.

“Xavier University has a 140-year history of supporting the military, and today, our Student Veterans Center provides support to roughly 300 veterans, active or reserve service members, and military dependents,” said Paul Fellinger, director of Xavier’s Student Veterans Center. “A key part of our mission is providing academic and peer mentor support while they are here, and then helping them transition to meaningful careers upon graduation. It’s incredibly rewarding to see these efforts recognized through the Collegiate Purple Star designation, and we are well-positioned to grow and continue our strong support for military-affiliated students.”

Criteria for being chosen as a Purple Star institution include having a dedicated military/veteran point of contact and/or office on campus, establishing priority registration for veterans and service members, surveying student veterans and service members – along with spouses and dependents – about needs and challenges, and allowing for the establishment of student-led groups and organizations for veterans and service members.

Xavier, the nation’s sixth-oldest Catholic university, is consistently recognized as a premier institution for veterans. U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 list of “Best Colleges for Veterans” ranked the university second among all Midwest institutions.