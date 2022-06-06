The board of the Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub, a social impact accelerator located in Over-The-Rhine, named Laura Randall-Tepe its new executive director. Her first day was June 6.

Laura Randall-Tepe

Flywheel is a Cincinnati-based capacity-building organization and accelerator for impactful startup ventures and nonprofits. Flywheel programs support social entrepreneurs with opportunities to build their knowledge, develop funding strategies and make valuable connections as they scale their ventures.

Randall-Tepe has spent over 10 years as a leader in the nonprofit sector. The first six were spent with The Health Collaborative where she led the population health initiative, Gen H, a consensus action plan for community-wide health improvement. The last four years were spent with Junior Achievement, where she served as vice president of strategic partnerships and communications.

Before that, Randall-Tepe worked in communication. She was a news reporter first for WLWT and then for WCPO before founding her own communications firm in 2000 and serving as its CEO until 2011. Randall-Tepe also has experience as a social entrepreneur. She was co-founder of Able, a home sensor network to passively monitor at-risk seniors aging in place.

“My experience might best be described as a mile wide and an inch deep,” said Randall. “Knowing a little about a lot has given me access to experts in many industries but requires me to be curious, humble, and constantly learning. Flywheel is making an important impact in Greater Cincinnati and it is an honor to have the opportunity to lead a strong team ushering future founders into the world of business with community purpose.”

Randall-Tepe is following Bill Tucker, who is retiring after 11 years at Flywheel, the last eight as executive director. Under Bill’s leadership, the organization has equipped 174 social entrepreneurs with the skills and tools needed to expand their impact. Bill will remain with the organization until June 30.

A “Celebration of Impactful Entrepreneurs” will be held at Union Hall on July 14 from 4:30 to 7:00 and will include a tribute to Bill’s leadership.

“I am excited for Flywheel,” said Tucker. “The organization is perfectly positioned for a new leader. Laura is a collaborator who knows this community, an experienced nonprofit leader, and an entrepreneur. She checks every box needed to guide Flywheel’s mission to advance equity and sustainability through social enterprise entrepreneurship.”