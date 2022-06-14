Taft wrapping up bicentennial project

The Taft Museum of Art’s “Love This House” capital campaign is nearing its $12.7 million goal, ensuring the completion of its bicentennial infrastructure project this June with a ribbon cutting taking place June 16.

The museum has invested in upgraded security and fire protection and several other critical improvements.

Important to the integrity of the 200-year-old home, 70 percent of the original wood siding of the house has been preserved, and enhanced climate control and a fortified foundation can now effectively preserve the house and the artwork it contains such as the Duncanson murals.

As the Taft preserved the infrastructure of the Taft historic house, a fresh look was also taken inside. After nearly two years away, the Taft’s permanent collection will be reinstalled and re-interpreted for the first time in over 15 years for the home’s 200th birthday and the museum’s 90th anniversary.

The museum also re-examined its archives the museum provided the most up-to-date scholarly research and insight for the next generation of visitors. This included introducing a new digital interactive, “Memoirs of a Mansion,” providing access to educational resources previously unavailable to the public, and renaming and restructuring galleries to provide more inclusive information.

Community leaders, donors and others are to gather at 9 a.m. June 16 for the re-opening celebration.

https://www.taftmuseum.org/Bicentennial