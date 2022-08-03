Kremer, Gerding in NKY hall of fame

Five prestigious awards and special guest speaker – former Northern Kentucky University and University of Cincinnati basketball coach John Brannen – highlight the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame 40th summer reunion.

The reunion, which is open to the public and provides athletic scholarships with the proceeds, is set for Aug. 17 from 5-9 p.m. at the Garden of Park Hills, 1622 Dixie Highway, Park Hills.

Teddy Kremer

Award winners are:

Bill Cappel Volunteerism Award: Mel Webster, former head softball coach at Bishop Brossart High School (1992-2022). A member of the Northern Kentucky Athletic Directors Hall of Fame, he also served as a softball umpire for 22 years. A local authority on Title IX, he was selected by the NKSHOF as a member of the Coaches Corner Sports Exhibit at the Behringer-Crawford Museum, honoring the top 69 coaches from all sports in Northern Kentucky. Webster, 69, died March 2.

Pat Scott Lifetime Achievement Award: Nancy Winstel, former Northern Kentucky University Women’s Basketball Coach. She served the university for over 30 years – as a player (1974-77), assistant women’s coach in basketball, volleyball and head softball coach for two seasons. She compiled a 615-207 won-loss record in her 28 years as head coach for the Lady Norse, won two NCAA Division II National Championships and made 20 NCAA Tournament appearances. Her teams were nationally ranked 19 seasons and won or shared 10 Great Lakes Valley Conference championships and advanced to the Final Four in 1987, 1999, 2000, 2003 and 2008.

James “Tiny” Steffen Humanitarian Award: Judi Gerding, founder and president of The Point/Arc in Covington. Gerding wins the award for her service over the years to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She is still the driving force behind this nonprofit that has grown to include employment programs, a coffee shop, laundry, outreach programs and social activities as well as 16 residential homes operating 24/7, 365-days-a-year. The Point/Arc presently serves more than 1,400 people annually through its programs and services, and now operates 16 group homes that house more than 60 residents.

Dr. James Claypool Pioneer Award: Robert Griffin, a Pendleton High School graduate and member of the first basketball team at Northern Kentucky State College in 1971. The Griffin family has supported the NKU Athletic Boosters Programs, Covington Catholic and St. Henry High School. Griffin and Mike Listerman were responsible for the very successful Bluegrass Buckeye Games at NKU. Griffin is the co-owner of the Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness facility. A member of the 10th Region Hall of Fame and the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, he received the prestigious Lincoln Award in 2021 at NKU.

Tom Fricke Service Award: Teddy Kremer, a Colerain High School swimmer and a 2004 member of the Ohio State High School Championship football team. He was bat boy for the Cincinnati Reds in 2012 and authored a book: Stealing First: The Teddy Kremer Story, which was published in 2016. He was a guest speaker at the NKSHOF Summer Reunion in 2019. The 39-year-old, who is a Down syndrome patient, was voted Prom King at Colerain High School.