Culture FIX: Aug. 10-16

Music, art and theater are the headliners this week, with a mind-expanding conference and some life-balance wisdom on the side… Take advantage of what’s out there, Dear People. Fill up your dance card. You have no idea how lucky we are here.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Lachey Arts, “label•less” | 7:30 p.m. American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmouth Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. 513-541-6366. DETAILS: Film Cincinnati is producing a new docu-series created by Drew and Lea Lachey in partnership with Invent TV, Brave Berlin, and TVACOM. “Label•less” is a musical stage play that combines popular music, spoken word, moving visuals and powerful choreography. With a diverse cast of 16-26-year-olds, this show tackles current social issues this generation faces – everything from bullying to mental health to homophobia to racism. The making of “label•less” will be the subject of this docu-series, in collaboration with Brave Berlin (of Cincinnati) and TVACOM (LA/Cincinnati). Repeats three times…

Thursday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m.

www.lacheyarts.com

Mercantile Library, The 2035 Lecture | 6 p.m. 414 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-0717. DETAILS: This annual lecture takes a look at the future. In Anne Helen Peterson‘s “Out of Office,” she addresses the future of work, not necessarily where, but how. And that, apparently, involves finding greater balance and overall satisfaction in work and life. Sign me up! Free to members, $20 non-members.

mercantilelibrary.com

Thursday, Aug. 11

Aaron Jacobs, Phil DeGreg and John Taylor

Caffe Vivace, Phil DeGreg Trio | 7 p.m. 975 E. McMillan St., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-601-9897. DETAILS: One of the tightest, most artful and accomplished trios in town, pianist Phil performs with his regulars: Aaron Jacobs on bass and John Taylor, drums. Unless you’re hell-bent on going to the seafood festival in Newport, this is where you should feed your soul on Thursday evening.

caffevivace.com

Friday, Aug. 12

Know Theatre, “Sunrise Coven” | 8 p.m. 1120 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-300-5669. DETAILS: The town of Buckstop, Texas has two things going for it: a history of cult activity and the tenacity of nurse practionner Hallie who is going blind and needs some magic to keep her pratice afloat. NOTE: Masks are required due to the intimate confines. Runs through Aug. 28.

knowtheatre.com

Cincinnati Art Galleries, “Painting to the Music of Time” | 5-8 p.m. 225 E. 6th St. #1, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-2128. DETAILS: This show celebrates the dual loves of curator and critic Daniel Brown‘s life: art and music. More than 100 pieces by 18 artists honor his local legacy, as the founder of online art publication Aeqai passed away just a year ago this week. On display through Sept. 28.

cincyart.com

Cincinnati Art Museum, A Happening | 6-10 p.m. DETAILS: Inspired by the CAM’s special exhibition, “Unlocking an Art Deco Bedroom by Joseph Urban,” this adults-only event features cocktails, dinner by-the-bite, and a night in the museum. Come dressed in your Roaring 20s best. Live performances by dance troupe Pones, Inc., Poems While You Wait, Bluewater Kings Band and more. Tickets start at $75.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org/ahappening

DisruptArt, Midwest Con | Art Academy of Cincinnati. DETAILS: This cutting-edge, mulit-day conference celebrates the intersection of art, culture and technology. Presenters include the Art Academy, Disrupt Art, Cintrifuse, Fifth Third Bank, and organizations across the country. In short, the Metaverse and Web3 technology are reshaping the global economy. Today it’s a $100 billion market; tomorrow it will touch on every aspect of entertainment, finance, and culture. Attendees can hear from experts from the local community and around the country about investing, NFTs, DeFi, cybersecurity, and the future of art, entertainment, and fashion in the metaverse.

midwestcon.disrupt.art/#

Eric Lubrick, Indiana Jeffrey Moser, West Virginia

Robin Assner-Alvey, Missouri Tara Thacker, Vermont

Manifest Gallery, Season Finale | 6-9 p.m. 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-861-3638. DETAILS: It’s gratifying to help promote local artists in this space, but what Manifest does is allow us a glimpse of what is being created around the nation and in other countries. Our window to the outside world. These four exhibits close the gallery’s 18 season; another cycle begins in late September. On display through Sept. 9.

“Nude 14”: annual survey of the uncovered human form

“Staged”: art made through meticulous setup and planning

“Artifex Ex Machina”: works made in collaboration with machines

Eric Lubrick: photography/installation

manifestgallery.org

Saturday, Aug. 13

AID Cincinnati, Harmony Concert | 5-8 p.m. United Methodist Church, Mason. DETAILS: I do take some pride in looking for and making sure you are aware of opportunities to stretch beyond your comfy cultural confines. Those who welcome this occasional nudge should note this performance by Grammy-recognized musicians Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Subhen Chatterjee sharing a wide repertoire of Indian classical, contemporary and fusion music. Might be worth the trip to Mason…

https://cincinnati.aidindia.org

The Carnegie, and “Remus” makes three… | 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-2030. DETAILS: The final piece of the Carnegie’s rotating summer repertoire puzzle falls into place this weekend with the much-, and loooong-anticipated debut of “George Remus, A New Musical” about our most infamous local character (Well, at least until Jerry Springer!). Enjoy his saga, rendered here in original song. And don’t forget the two classics still around for a couple more weeks: “Into The Woods” and “Rent.” Runs through Aug. 28.

thecarnegie.com

Harpist Ina Zdorovetchi

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Summermusik 2022: “Harp Fantastique” | 7:30 p.m. Corbett Theatre, School for Creative and Performing Arts, Over-the-Rhine. 513-723-1102. DETAILS: CCO Music Director Eckart Preu injects more orchestral color into your August with this program that focuses on the harp, but ranges from Romania to France to Mexico and from 1830 to 1998. Things are not quite what they seem, however, with romantic music by Ligeti, a mairachi-infused harp concerto evoking the mystique of masks, and an electro-shock twist on Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique. Vintage Eckart Preu and not to be missed. Moldovan harpist Ina Zdorovetchi is featured soloist.

ccocincinnati.org

“Cadmium Rain” “Universal Grace” Works by Mary Barr Rhodes

VADA Gallery, “The Divine Energy” | 5-9 p.m. 3408 Telford St., Cincinnati, OH 45220. 513-259-7446. DETAILS: Mary Barr Rhodes is one of the most respected mixed-media artists in the region, so it’s interesting to see her work featured in one of the newest galleries in town. (Grab some Graeter’s right across the street; I won’t tell.) Runs through Sept. 10.

vada-gallery.com

Wave Pool Gallery, “Ode to the Crone” | 6-9 p.m. 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. DETAILS: Nikita Gross’ artist residency honors aging and celebrates women in the third phase of their lives. In our increasingly secular and youth-centric world, we seem to have become fearful of aging and may be losing touch with the accumlated wisdom inherent in those who have come before us. On the other hand, free of familial responsibilities, some women experience a sense of liberation later in life. Gross explores these issues in her exhibit on view until Sept. 17.

wavepoolgallery.org

Sunday, Aug. 14

Cincinnati Art Museum

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, “Stories for Strings” | 4 p.m. Cincinnati Art Museum. 513-723-1102. DETAILS: More harp from the CCO and Ina Zdorovetchi, and this time in a more intimate setting where you can experience its wondrous delicacy and complexity. The program stretches from Saint-Saens to Johann Strauss II and Albeniz to Tchaikovsky, with a sampling of Florence Price to add some spice.

ccocincinnati.org

Classical Revolution, Anything Goes! | 8 p.m. Listing Loon, Northside. DETAILS: Chamber music without the presumed stuffy chamber part … and in this case, only the kitchen sink was left behind. CCM and CSO saxophonist James Bunte explores the creative edges of music for his instrument. Queen City Cabaret (vocalist Sarah Folsom and pianist Matthew Umphries) bring CCM-trained chops to great American song. Jacob Dike explores a wide range of percusion music and cellist Nora Barton and the Revolution Quartet add to the experimental flair of the evening.

classicalrevolutioncincinnati.com

Monday, Aug. 15

Trumpeter John Zappa (center) and Now Hear This

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Trumpeter John Zappa leads his edgy ensemble, Now Hear This, made up of top notch area players. Sure beats Monday sitcoms on TV, plus you can have a beer on the Wash Park Porch.

washingtonpark.org/events