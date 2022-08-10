Fort Thomas arts center needs $3M

The community theater group in Fort Thomas has launched a $3 million capital campaign to improve the historic landmark building that is a centerpiece of the community’s urban redevelopment plans.

Village Players is a nonprofit arts organization that began as a subsidiary of the Fort Thomas Woman’s Club in 1966.

Eric Haas

After the Woman’s Club gifted the building at 8 North Fort Thomas Ave. to the arts organization in 2018, its membership began plans for transitioning and modernizing the building into a fully accessible, multi-use cultural arts center.

The Fort Thomas Cultural Arts Center will be a central part of the city’s cultural arts district and will continue the long tradition of events, community service and public education provided by the Fort Thomas Woman’s Club for over a century.

“I am thrilled to see the efforts to enhance this iconic building in the heart of Fort Thomas,” said Fort Thomas Mayor Eric Haas, who once performed with the Village Players. Haas is one of Northern Kentucky’s most visible business leaders.

Renovation has already begun with a newly developed art gallery space donated by David and Marcia Hosea on the main floor, where the community gathered Aug. 8 for the capital campaign announcement ceremony. The Judith M. Sarakatsannis Gallery, named in honor of Fort Thomas legacy resident and longtime Village Players member, has already hosted art shows by local artists David Klocke and Sara “Pinky” Hamel.

“We were excited to share the future of this beautiful space with special guests who are invested in preserving the building’s important legacy while contributing to a vibrant and dynamic future accessible to all,” said Kelly Holterhoff, committee chair.