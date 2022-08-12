4C for Children to honor Sallie Westheimer, Cincinnati Preschool Promise, Montgomery County Preschool Promise

50th Anniversary Champions Gala, Oct. 8, presented by PNC Bank

4C for Children will honor 50 local community servants and organizations, including its retired CEO, Sallie Westheimer, during the agency’s 50th Anniversary Champions Gala.

The event, presented by PNC Bank, takes place Oct. 8 at Music Hall.

The gala will celebrate 4C for Children’s five decades serving Southwest Ohio and the Miami Valley as a premier resource for high-quality early education and care for the youngest children in our community.

Westheimer will be presented with the Legacy Award in recognition of her decades of service to 4C for Children. Cincinnati Preschool Promise and Montgomery County Preschool Promise will each receive Agency Impact awards.

Sallie Westheimer

4C for Children will also honor the following champions in our community for the impact they have had on local children and families through their partnership with the agency.

50th Anniversary Honorees Recognized For Service and Advocacy

Shauna Adams

Debbye Allsop

Bobren’s Tiny Tots

Pam Page Boykins & Billy Boykins

Rebecca Briggs

Busy Bees Family Child Care

Butler County United Way

Stephanie Byrd

Kim Chiodi

City of Cincinnati

Anne Dorsey

Terri England

Kay Fittes

Patti Gleason

Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Groundwork Ohio

Carol Ann & Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation

Community Action Agency – Cincinnati|Hamilton County (CAA)

Hamilton County Job & Family Services

Cynthia Harvey

HORAN

Margaret Hulbert

Diane Jordan

Greg Landsman

Tom Lasley Learning Grove – East Walnut Hills

Angela Faye Lyshe-Thierry

Mini University Inc

L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation

The Ohio Child Care Resource and Referral Association (OCCRRA)

Penny Pensak

John Pepper

PNC Foundation

Tracy Poellnitz

Amy Riegel

Mary Jo Ruccio

Roger and Glenda Schorr

Digi Schueler

June Sciarra

Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses

Skyline Chili Community Fund

The Spurlino Foundation

John Tafaro

The Tait Foundation

United Way of Greater Cincinnati

Clara Vorbroker

Marilyn Wellinghoff

Tickets available at www.4cforchildren.org/gala.

