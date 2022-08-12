4C for Children to honor Sallie Westheimer, Cincinnati Preschool Promise, Montgomery County Preschool Promise

50th Anniversary Champions Gala, Oct. 8, presented by PNC Bank
4C for Children will honor 50 local community servants and organizations, including its retired CEO, Sallie Westheimer, during the agency’s 50th Anniversary Champions Gala.
The event, presented by PNC Bank, takes place Oct. 8 at Music Hall.
The gala will celebrate 4C for Children’s five decades serving Southwest Ohio and the Miami Valley as a premier resource for high-quality early education and care for the youngest children in our community.
Westheimer will be presented with the Legacy Award in recognition of her decades of service to 4C for Children. Cincinnati Preschool Promise and Montgomery County Preschool Promise will each receive Agency Impact awards.
4C for Children will also honor the following champions in our community for the impact they have had on local children and families through their partnership with the agency.
50th Anniversary Honorees Recognized For Service and Advocacy
- Shauna Adams
- Debbye Allsop
- Bobren’s Tiny Tots
- Pam Page Boykins & Billy Boykins
- Rebecca Briggs
- Busy Bees Family Child Care
- Butler County United Way
- Stephanie Byrd
- Kim Chiodi
- City of Cincinnati
- Anne Dorsey
- Terri England
- Kay Fittes
- Patti Gleason
- Greater Cincinnati Foundation
- Groundwork Ohio
- Carol Ann & Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation
- Community Action Agency – Cincinnati|Hamilton County (CAA)
- Hamilton County Job & Family Services
- Cynthia Harvey
- HORAN
- Margaret Hulbert
- Diane Jordan
- Greg Landsman
- Tom Lasley
- Learning Grove – East Walnut Hills
- Angela Faye Lyshe-Thierry
- Mini University Inc
- L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation
- The Ohio Child Care Resource and Referral Association (OCCRRA)
- Penny Pensak
- John Pepper
- PNC Foundation
- Tracy Poellnitz
- Amy Riegel
- Mary Jo Ruccio
- Roger and Glenda Schorr
- Digi Schueler
- June Sciarra
- Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses
- Skyline Chili Community Fund
- The Spurlino Foundation
- John Tafaro
- The Tait Foundation
- United Way of Greater Cincinnati
- Clara Vorbroker
- Marilyn Wellinghoff